ABC in Early Talks with Kevin Feige for a Broadcast Marvel Superhero Show

Marvel Television is mostly dead—shuttered and absorbed into the larger Marvel Studios operation run by Kevin Feige as one day all of our souls will be—but the idea of Marvel TV still, apparently, lingers on. Speaking today at the Television Critics Association press tour, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke noted that the network is having “the very beginning of conversations” with Feige to bring a Marvel superhero show back to broadcast television.

“We love our partners at Marvel and we’re sad to see [Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D] go, it’s been a big part of our history,” Burke said. “We’re looking forward to working with Kevin Feige and we’re at the very beginning of conversations with him now about what a Marvel and ABC show might look like. Right now, Marvel’s focus has been on Disney+, as it should be.”

ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will, of course, end its run after its upcoming seventh season. While Jeph Loeb was still overseeing Marvel TV, plans were in place for a spinoff show starring Diego Luna‘s Ghost Rider to hit Hulu, but that idea eventually flamed out. Since then, most of what was in the works under Loeb has been canceled, except for a live-action Hellstrom series and the animated shows Howard the Duck, Hit Monkey, M.O.D.O.K., and Tigra & Dazzler Show.

Marvel is currently focused on its live-action Marvel series scheduled to hit the studio’s streaming service, Disney+, all of which have feature-level budgets and will reportedly be integral to the stories told by the big-screen MCU movies. For more on all that, here are the latest updates on [deep breath] WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, What If?, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.