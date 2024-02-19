The Big Picture Ewan McGregor clarified the dinosaur rumors surrounding his upcoming film with Anne Hathaway.

McGregor is excited to work with Director Mitchell and Hathaway in the movie.

McGregor can next be seen in Bleeding Love alongside his daughter Clara McGregor.

Last week, it was reported that Ewan McGregor had signed on to a new "thrill ride" movie alongside Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway, from director David Robert Mitchell, the filmmaker behind movies like It Follows and Under the Silver Lake. Although the film's logline has been kept undisclosed for the time being, the movie is being shot in IMAX, and Mitchell will be directing from a self-penned script, producing alongside J. J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella. A number of outlets added that the film was said to be set in the 1980s, and would involve dinosaurs. However, it now seems as if that prehistoric addendum may be a tall tale, as McGregor explained to Collider's Maggie Lovitt, while promoting his latest film, Bleeding Love.

Lovitt inquired about the film and mentioned the prospect of the reported dinosaurs, information that appears to now be erroneous. However, McGregor did state he was looking forward to working with Mitchell, and that the idea of pairing up with Hathaway as a pair of parents was a prospect he was extremely excited by. He told Lovitt:

"Well, I don't know where they're getting dinosaurs from. That may or may not be the case. But no, I like [David Robert] very much, this film director, and I like very much the idea of working with Anne Hathaway. I've got a feeling that I think the two of us as parents will be… Yeah, I'm trying not to say anything. I've spoiled that part. We're both parents. It's gonna be fun, I think. It's difficult to say more about it without saying anything about it. I think you've got to take everything with a pinch of salt that you read online at the moment, you know what I mean?"

What Is 'Bleeding Love' About?

Starring McGregor and his daughter, Clara McGregor, the film tells the touching story of a father's journey to repair the fractured relationship he shares with his daughter after a drug overdose nearly takes her life. Collider's Taylor Gates hailed the "stunning" performances from the two McGregors, labeling it a "showcase," despite its "imperfections." She wrote:

"Above all, the movie is a showcase for the McGregor team , and it more than delivers on that front, with their powerhouse performances allowing us to forgive some of the more tedious directing choices. Clara McGregor asserts herself as a rising star to watch , as does Bulder, who makes the most of her short screen time. Bleeding Love will break your heart, warm it up, and might just make you want to call your dad."

Bleeding Love is in theaters and available to stream on VOD in the U.S. Stay tuned at Collider for Lovitt's full interview with the McGregors.