Showtime is set to adapt Amor Towles’ novel, A Gentleman in Moscow, and have set Star Wars and Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor to lead the upcoming U.K drama series.

Emmy Award-winning McGregor will star in the lead role for the limited series as Count Alexander Rostov who finds that he is on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution. While he escapes death, Rostov is banished to an attic room in a plush hotel, forced to watch the world move around him as he is trapped inside, with the threat of death keeping him from ever leaving. His imprisonment will lead him on a journey of self-discovery as the world changes rapidly around him. McGregor spoke about his excitement about being able to play such an interesting role and bring the story to audiences: “It’s an amazing, wonderful story, and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role."

A Gentleman in Moscow will be produced by Entertainment One, via Tom Harper’s company Popcorn Storm Pictures, working in coordination with VIS, the international studio division of Paramount Global. Harper spoke of being thrilled about working on the project given that the bestselling novel was one that he enjoyed reading. “The book is a rare and delicious treat and I fell in love with it the moment I picked it up six years ago,” Harper said. “We are thrilled that Amor entrusted this brilliant team with bringing the Metropol to life and couldn’t be more delighted that Ewan will be playing the Count.”

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Ewan McGregor's Cricket Serenades ‘Pinocchio’ in First Poster for Guillermo del Toro Film

David Nevins, chairman and CEO, Paramount Premium Group delivered the casting news at the Edinburgh TV festival. The series will debut on Paramount+ internationally and on Showtime in the US. A Gentleman in Moscow is written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone (All Creatures Great and Small, The Last Kingdom) and Harper (War and Peace, Peaky Blinders). The executive producers on the series will include the novel’s author Towles and Xavier Marchand (Nautilus, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris). Production on the series is set to commence later on in the year.

Before we get to see him portray the Count, McGregor will next voice Sebastian J. Cricket in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio before returning to on-screen performance in George Mallory’s feature, Everest.

A Gentleman in Moscow does not have a release date yet.