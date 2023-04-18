Ewan McGregor is set to star in the lead role of the developing Prime Video drama Lodi, according to Variety. The series is inspired by an online article written by journalist and author Andrew Dubbins.

Per the official description, the story follows car salesman Lou (McGregor) as he infiltrates the mafia, working as an informant for the FBI after a mobster offers to buy his dealership in Lodi, California. Over the next three years, Lou becomes heavily involved in the workings of the crime family, working his way up the ranks as he tries to obtain the first-ever conviction of an infamous crime boss in Joe Bonnano.

Timothy Greenberg will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Greenberg's most recent work was the 2019 dark comedy series Living With Yourself, where he served as showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series, which starred Paul Rudd, went on to earn a Golden Globe nod for Rudd's performance, along with a Writer's Guild nomination for Greenberg's script. Greenberg also served as an executive producer for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, winning two Emmys and a Peabody Award. McGregor will also executive produce Lodi, along with Allie Goss, Jon Liebman and Kaleb Tuttle of Brillstein Creative Partners. Entertainment One is the lead studio in development alongside Amazon Studios.

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: Forget Jedi, Here's the Role Ewan McGregor Is Born To Play

Ewan McGregor's Has Made His Mark on TV with Recent Roles

Currently, McGregor is in production on the Showtime/Paramount+ adaptation of the Amor Towles novel A Gentleman in Moscow, which he will both star in and produce. He also recently reprised his classic role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ series of the same name, which he also produced. McGregor's other TV credits include his Emmy-winning role in the Netflix biographical series Halston, as well as appearing in a dual role for season 3 of Fargo at FX as brothers Ray and Emmitt Stussy, which earned him a Golden Globe.

McGregor's recent film roles include the upcoming drama You Sing, I Sing Louder, in which he stars alongside his daughter Emma. He also appeared in Guillermo Del Toro's 2022 animated film Pinocchio as Sebastian J. Cricket, as well as Raymond & Ray alongside Ethan Hawke.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information on Lodi as it becomes available. For now, check out our interview with Ewan McGregor on the potential future of Obi-Wan Kenobi.