While most viewers currently know him as Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi in one of 2022's best shows, Ewan McGregor has quietly been mastering his screen roles for decades. Having been involved with the big-budget Star Wars franchise for years affords McGregor the opportunity to take on roles in more intimate films like Doctor Sleep and T2 Trainspotting, or to make a mini-series about his motorcycle travels around the world (Long Way Round).

McGregor burst onto viewers' radars with his second Danny Boyle collaboration, Trainspotting, and has since dipped his toes in the DCEU with Birds of Prey and lent his voice to Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake. Viewers are also likely familiar with McGregor's award-winning performances in the TV shows Fargo and Halston. Throughout McGregor's long career, though, there are several hidden gems that audiences may have forgotten he starred in.

10 'Emma' (1996)

Directed by Douglas McGrath

In this Jane Austen adaptation, Ewan McGregor's Frank attempts to woo Gwyneth Paltrow's titular Emma. This early 19th-century romantic comedy features a stellar ensemble cast that also includes Alan Cumming, Toni Collette and Jeremy Northam. Even with all the competition for screen time, McGregor makes a lasting impression on viewers with a sweet smile.

With Frank, McGregor leans into his understated romantic side, which is later put to excellent use in films like Big Fish and Moulin Rouge. His typical Scottish brogue is replaced with a convincing London accent, and he wears the period costumes with elegance and charm. Like with many of his other characters, McGregor infuses Frank with impish likability. Emma was a hit with critics (84%) and audiences (76%) on Rotten Tomatoes.

9 'Shallow Grave' (1994)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Shallow Grave marks Ewan McGregor's first of four collaborations with Danny Boyle in one of his earliest lead roles. In this 1990s crime thriller, McGregor plays the empathetic Alex to Christopher Eccelston's paranoid David. While Eccelston chews up the scenery with anxiety and murder, though, McGregor brings a more reserved and playful quality to Alex.

Even though this Hitchcockian thriller doesn't paint the three protagonists in the best light, McGregor's inviting face is the perfect facade for when Alex ultimately double-crosses his friends. His grin – used years later in his role as the twisted Black Mask in Birds of Prey – belies the true mischief McGregor's characters tend to have up their sleeves.

8 'Stay' (2005)

Directed by Marc Forster

Despite not making a dent upon release (it currently sits at a 26% on Rotten Tomatoes), the psychological thriller Stay features A-listers McGregor and Ryan Gosling, as well as Naomi Watts in one of her best films. Reminiscent of the mind-bending Jacob's Ladder, Stay relies upon confusing the audience by following an unreliable narrator in Gosling's Henry, with McGregor's Sam piecing the puzzle together as the viewer's surrogate.

Amid the provacative visuals, Stay delves into the darkness of suicide and the afterlife – all with grounded performances from the leads. McGregor's sincerity is on full display as Sam desperately searches for answers and tries to save Henry's life. This being a heavier drama with not a lot of levity, McGregor's smile might be missing, but he is still able to shine in his authentic and earnest performance.

7 'Velvet Goldmine' (1998)

Directed by Todd Haynes

A precursor to McGregor's emotionally charged Christian in Moulin Rouge, Velvet Goldmine allowed him to show off his vocal chops in concert scenes as the Iggy Pop-inspired musician, Curt Wild. Flamboyant and energetic on stage, McGregor's Wild flaunts his charm and sexuality in this exploration of the 1970s London glam rock scene. McGregor's fearless performance spans many facets of fame throughout the film, showing off his range as an actor.

No stranger to portraying characters who abuse substances (see: Trainspotting), McGregor taps into the moody and darker side of Curt Wild. Viewers witness his highs on stage, as well as his lows as he argues and recovers from a hangover (or worse) from the night before. At the opposite end of the spectrum, McGregor shows off Wild's vulnerable and intimate side during a love scene with Christian Bale's Arthur.

6 'Black Hawk Down' (2001)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Taking place during the Battle of Mogadishu, Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down, one of the best war movies based on a book, features a slew of up-and-coming actors like Tom Hardy, Orlando Bloom and Josh Hartnett. McGregor plays Grimes, an inexperienced U.S. Army Ranger thrown into his first day of action that ends in a life-or-death stand-off. The ensemble cast of this epic war film brings intensity and grit, McGregor among them.

Often the butt of jokes from his fellow soldiers, Grimes is amiable and teases them in return, and McGregor perfectly imbues him with humor and heart. He highlights Grimes' resilience and loyalty during the wartime conflict with the anxious determination of someone rising to an unfathomable occasion. Audiences empathize with McGregor's out-of-his-depth Grimes as he and the other U.S. soldiers fight for their lives.

5 'Nightwatch' (1997)

Directed by Ole Bornedal

Nightwatch is an overlooked thriller starring McGregor as Martin, the new overnight security guard at a hospital morgue. Also starring Josh Brolin, Nick Nolte and Patricia Arquette, Nightwatch follows Martin as he tries to clear his name after a serial killer uses him as a scapegoat. While it doesn't break any new ground for a serial killer film, Nightwatch is a decently tense ride, mostly due to McGregor's heavy lifting.

Even with the dark content, McGregor still manages to have fun as Martin playfully entertains himself while alone in the morgue. The audience sits firmly in McGregor's hands as he carries the film on his back, providing both laughs and scares when Martin spooks himself on the job. But when the crimes and bodies actually pile up, McGregor excellently amps up the intensity and desperation in a confident performance.

4 'A Life Less Ordinary' (1997)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Ewan McGregor stars with Cameron Diaz (in one of her early roles) as Robert and Celine in A Life Less Ordinary. McGregor's third film with Danny Boyle features angels (played by Holly Hunter and Delroy Lindo) making sure kidnapper Robert and his hostage Celine fall in love. A Life Less Ordinary is anything but; the narrative features bounty hunters, murders, car crashes, bank robberies, and... karaoke?

In a karaoke scene much better than Diaz's previous outing in My Best Friend's Wedding, viewers get another taste of McGregor's crooning voice; it's easy to see why snide Celine softens to Robert. The sparks between Robert and Celine are palpable as they fight for and against each other, and McGregor and Diaz shine through in this otherworldly and overly complex love story. The film also gives McGregor the chance to show off some action-star moves during chase sequences, which would later come in handy for Michael Bay's action-packed The Island.

3 'The Men Who Stare at Goats' (2009)

Directed by Grant Heslov

The satirical comedy The Men Who Stare at Goats features McGregor as Bob, a reporter investigating Lyn Cassidy's (George Clooney) claims of the military weaponizing psychic powers. McGregor once again plays the viewer's "straight man" surrogate as Clooney's Lyn expands upon conspiracy theories and takes Bob on a dangerous trek through Iraq. McGregor's disbelief and frustration perfectly juxtapose Clooney's energetic fervor.

Based on the novel by Jon Ronson, the film didn't inspire critics overall, earning a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, The Men Who Stare at Goats gave McGregor the opportunity to infuse the war-time drama with deadpan humor. McGregor provides a realistic performance that grounds the crazy events of the film in reality. He takes the audience on a trip from utter skepticism to blind faith, turning the audience to believers with a subtle flicker in his eyes.

2 'I Love You, Phillip Morris' (2009)

Directed by Glenn Ficarra & John Requa

Featuring an underrated performance by Jim Carrey, I Love You, Phillip Morris explores the real relationship between prison inmates Phillip Morris (McGregor) and Steven Russell (Carrey). Russell, having fallen in love with Morris in prison, escapes several times to be with Phillip when he's released. Carrey and McGregor both shine in this sweet and sincere love story, bringing nuanced performances that make viewers root for the couple.

McGregor excels at in-over-their-head characters and Phillip is one of his best. Phillip wears his heart on his sleeve; McGregor deftly maneuvers through his character arc of love and heartbreak. While Carrey's Steven acts out in outrageous escape plots, McGregor's Phillip provides the grounded heart of the film with patience and care. His Phillip Morris is definitely someone to break out of prison for.

1 'Down With Love' (2003)

Directed by Peyton Reed

Down With Love is a candy-colored rom-com that parodies the Doris Day/Rock Hudson films of the 1960s. Filled with a witty rapport between Barbara Novak (Renee Zellweger) and Catcher Block (McGregor), the film features aspiring novelist Barbara trying to expose the womanizing ways of famed magazine writer Catcher. The two characters toy with each other in power moves filled with flirtation and humor.

Not only does McGregor have excellent screen chemistry with Zellweger, he also plays British lothario Catcher Block in disguise as a naive Southern astronaut named Zip. McGregor playfully bounces between the characters' personas and accents, and viewers (and Barbara) fall for both. Down With Love was released after the musicals Moulin Rouge and Chicago so, in a fun wink to viewers (and the films of the '60s), McGregor and Zellweger perform a cute musical finale as the credits roll.

