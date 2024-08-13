The Big Picture Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman reunite for new Apple TV+ motorcycle adventure, exploring Scotland to England.

The iconic duo of Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman is saddling up once again for a new motorcycle adventure, as Apple TV+ continues its commitment to the beloved Long Way franchise. The streaming giant, which brought the series back to life in 2020 with Long Way Up, is now set to deliver another thrilling installment that’s bound to delight fans of the epic road trips. Last year, McGregor told Collider's Maggie Lovitt that it was an aim of his to get back on his bike, and now it seems we're getting what we were hoping for.

This untitled new season takes the duo on a journey that hits closer to home—literally. The adventure kicks off from McGregor's roots in Scotland and winds up at Boorman's doorstep in England. But true to form, they won’t be taking the easy way. Instead, McGregor and Boorman will embark on a sweeping 10,000-mile trek across Europe, making the journey from Scotland to England anything but straightforward.

Produced by Long Way Round Ltd, the series will see McGregor and Boorman riding vintage, refurbished motorcycles, embracing the spirit of the road less traveled. From Scotland, they’ll head across the North Sea to Scandinavia, venturing as far north as the Arctic Circle before dipping down through the Baltics and weaving their way through Central and Eastern Europe. Two months on the road will culminate with a hop across the English Channel, finally bringing them home. Reflecting on the origins of this new adventure, McGregor shared,

“On a rather tricky, sandy bit of Long Way Up, Charley and I started to daydream about another trip to keep our minds off the scary road at hand. This is that trip. Rusty old bikes and 10,000 miles of Scandinavia, and Eastern and Central Europe. A big loop from my house in Scotland to Charley’s house in England. Long way home…magic.”

What's the 'Long Way' Series About?

This marks the fourth installment in the Long Way series, which began nearly two decades ago with Long Way Round (2004) and Long Way Down (2007), both of which chronicled similarly ambitious motorcycle journeys across the globe. Long Way Round took the pair from London to New York, while Long Way Down saw them travel from the northern tip of Scotland to the southern tip of Africa. After a hiatus, the franchise was resurrected with Long Way Up, where McGregor and Boorman journeyed from Argentina to Los Angeles on electric motorcycles, marking the duo’s return to the screen and to each other’s company. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.