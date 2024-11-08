Ewan McGregor is a Scottish-born star with a dazzling smile, known for his ability to transcend genres, hiding his accent and embodying every character to their core. He's starred in major franchises like Star Wars and the DC Universe's Birds of Prey while lending his talents to timeless Disney live-action characters in Beauty and the Beast and Christopher Robin. McGregor is a BAFTA and Emmy-winning star who transitions seamlessly from television to the big screen. His most iconic performances are found in Oscar-nominated films, a blockbuster franchise, and a stylish musical.

McGregor is an actor who shapeshifts into the genre needs instead of existing as a typecasted big-budget star or an Indie movie leading man. He brings depth to each film, whether an original tale or an adaptation of real events or source material, leaving audiences with something to internalize by the time credits role. These are the best Ewan McGregor movies, ranging from comedy to historical drama to political thrillers. They will be ranked based on McGregor's performance and contribution to the narrative, the films' legacies, and their overall quality.

10 'The Impossible' (2012)

Directed by J.A. Bayona

This disaster movie is based on the real-life story of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and one family's tale of survival through the destruction and aftermath of the historic storm. The Impossible stars McGregor and Naomi Watts as Henry and Maria, a couple vacationing in Thailand with their three sons (Tom Holland, Oaklee Pendergast, and Samuel Joslin). However, their Christmas getaway turns into a terrifying feat of survival by a devastating tsunami. Watts would earn an Oscar nomination for her performance.

The real family on whom the movie bases its premise was María Belón and Enrique Álvarez and their three children, Lucas, Simón, and Tomás. The Impossible took creative liberties, including changing the family's names and nationalities, which drew criticism from viewers. Still, the real family had an active part in crafting the narrative and experiences of tragedy and loss, resulting in a crowd-pleasing tale of hope and faith in humanity.

9 'The Ghost Writer' (2010)

Directed by Roman Polanski

With a sharp screenplay and McGregor's engrossing performance, The Ghost Writer is a solid political thriller elevated by its brooding backdrop and compelling conspiracies. In what was supposed to be the chance of a lifetime to finish the memoirs of England's former prime minister, Adam Lang (Pierce Brosnan), a ghostwriter, The Ghost (McGregor), uncovers a trail of secrets that suggests Lang had the former ghostwriter killed.

Setting aside the association with the problematic director, audiences should choose to align their appreciation of this movie's role as an adaptation of Robert Harris' 2007 novel, The Ghost. The slow-burn nature of The Ghost Writer lends to the internal conflicts of The Ghost as he puts the puzzle pieces together to form a narrative far different from the one he's hired to finish.

8 'I Love You Phillip Morris' (2009)

Directed by Glenn Ficarra & John Requa

In this cathartic experience of a film, McGregor and Jim Carrey star as prison lovers trying to build a life for themselves, a tale based on the true experiences of the men they portray. A cop with a wife and family, Steven Russell (Carrey), winds up dropping it all after a car accident changes his life perspective, and he comes out, moves to Florida, and builds a lavish life on bad checks and credit card debt. While in prison for his spending snafus, Steven meets Phillip Morris (McGregor), a fellow inmate whom he falls hard for. Steven is determined to build the pair the life they deserve and goes on another crime spree to attain it.

I Love You Phillip Morris features comedic yet heartfelt performances from leads who weren't afraid of the narrative. The movie arrived as a beacon for queer relationships, portrayed onscreen as nothing more than two misfits who place incredible value on love and life together. It's an underappreciated romantic comedy that depicts an authentic version of what true love looks like.

7 'Beginners' (2010)

Directed by Mike Mills

Beginners is an emotional film about new beginnings, the exploration of grief, and the pursuit of happiness. Following the deaths of both his parents, Oliver (McGregor) is overcome with loneliness as an onslaught of familial memories impacts his mental health and his failing career. All of that changes when he meets Anna (Mélanie Laurant), a free-spirited actress who shares his fear of commitment, but Oliver's memories encourage him to be vulnerable and explore the idea of a true relationship.

Beginners features an Oscar-winning performance from Christopher Plummer as Oliver's father. Oliver's memories are not only a driving narrative force but a vessel for romantic depth as he rediscovers the many stages of romance his father built while cultivating his own. At its core, Beginners is a dramedy about the pursuit of love at every stage of life.

6 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

McGregor was no stranger to providing his voice for iconic children's characters, having voiced Lumière in the live-action Beauty and the Beast. In the brilliant Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, McGregor stars as Sebastian J. Cricket, the guiding conscience of a wooden puppet boy, Pinocchio (Gregory Mann). Brought to life on a magical wish by his father, Geppetto (David Bradley), Pinocchio explores the enchanting world of fascist Italy.

Told through beautiful stop-motion animation, Pinocchio won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. This visually stunning Netflix original is a unique adaptation that embraces the darker themes of the original narrative while capturing the beauty and joy of being alive through the eyes of an innocent creature. Pinocchio is hailed as one of del Toro's best films and a profound masterclass in filmmaking.

5 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Directed by George Lucas

Concluding a second trilogy in the blockbuster franchise, Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith is undoubtedly the best of the prequels. Three years after the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi (McGregor) contends with other threats across the galaxy, while Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) forms a bond with Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). As Anakin is lured to the Dark Side, he must make sacrifices, causing him to lose those closest to him, including Padmé (Natalie Portman) and Obi-Wan.

While Revenge of the Sith still sits in the shadow of the original trilogy, it provides a satisfying segue to them, leaving room for future prequel/spin-off movies like Rogue One. For McGregor and Christensen, this final film gave them some of the most epic lightsaber battles, in addition to quotable lines and moments that would be ingrained in pop culture for decades to come. Rewatching this last dance between Obi-Wan and Anakin is a nostalgic setup for their return in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

4 'Black Hawk Down' (2001)

Directed by Ridley Scott