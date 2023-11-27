The Big Picture Ewan McGregor hints that there may be future installments of his travel docuseries with Charley Boorman for Apple TV+.

The Long Way series follows the duo on globetrotting adventures on their motorbikes, covering thousands of miles.

McGregor expresses gratitude for the experience and the opportunity to explore places off the beaten path and meet new people.

Ewan McGregor has given the biggest hint yet that his travel docuseries for Apple TV+, will be revisited in the near future. McGregor and best friend Charley Boorman have, to date, made three documentaries based on their globetrotting adventures on their motorbikes, with the most recent installment, Long Way Up, airing on Apple TV+ back in 2020, as the pair rode motorbikes from Ushuaia in Argentina to Los Angeles.

The first series, Long Way Round (2004), documents their trip from London to New York City, traveling eastward through Europe, Asia, and North America. They rode BMW motorcycles and covered over 20,000 miles in 115 days. The second series, Long Way Down (2007), features McGregor and Boorman riding from the northern tip of Scotland to the southern tip of South Africa. This journey covered approximately 15,000 miles and took them through Europe and Africa.

The documentaries also delve into the friendship between McGregor and Boorman, as well as their interactions with the people they meet along the way. The Long Way series has been well-received for its authenticity and the camaraderie between the two travellers.

McGregor Says the 'Long Way' Experience Has Been "Amazing" for Him

While speaking with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt at this weekend’s San Francisco Fan Expo, McGregor told fans about the joy the series had brought him over the years and the various ways in which the travelling had both broadened his horizons, and enriched his own experiences as a human being.

"My goodness, it's good for the soul to get out and travel and I'm so lucky to get to go to visit places you might not go on holiday, and you meet the people, or you get to know a town in a different way than if you're a tourist. But with our Long Way Round series, we combined the themes of me and my mate Charley travelling with our intrepid cameraman, Claudio von Planta who is a genius, and we make these funny documentaries about us trying to get somewhere really far away, on our motorbikes. It's been an amazing part of my life, I love the experience of it."

Later in the interview, while answering a fan question about the future of the series, McGregor attempted to play coy, refusing to offer any comment, beyond saying he "wasn't at liberty to say" anything more — but did offer two thumbs up, a big nod and a smile. The amateur sleuths among us can figure out what that means.

All three seasons of the Long Way series can be found now on Apple TV+.

