Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi not only features the return of Ewan McGregor to a galaxy far, far away, but most importantly, his iconic beard will see the light of day once more. McGregor has been spotted in an Instagram post with what looks like the beginnings of his classic Obi-Wan look.

While feeding his affinity for cars, the actor is clearly seen sporting the beard just weeks before production officially starts. Timeline-wise, it makes perfect sense for McGregor to sport some facial hair, and it wouldn’t be surprising it’s even more full than when we last saw him. Set 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the Jedi Master returns in the limited series to confront Anakin Skywalker as Darth Vader, once again played by Hayden Christensen for the rematch of the decade. Obi-Wan Kenobi will also include the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who played Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the Star Wars prequels, respectively. Could fans see a bearded-up McGregor interact with a young Luke Skywalker? Well, that remains to be seen, but at least he looks the part.

RELATED: Full Cast Revealed for 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' as Filming Begins Soon on Disney+ Series

Directing the “special event series” is Deborah Chow, who helmed two episodes from the first season of The Mandalorian, from scripts by Joby Harold. The rest of the cast includes Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Indira Varma and Benny Safdie. Despite the production starting this month, fans should expect to see the series next year well after The Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, which hits Disney+ in December.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives to Disney+ after years of development, first as a solo film and now as a limited event series for the streaming service. The highly-anticipated return of the Jedi Master is surrounded by a bevy of other Star Wars projects, including the Diego Luna-starring Cassian Andor series, a show featuring Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, and others.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi currently holds no official release date. Check out McGregor’s fantastic beard yourself:

