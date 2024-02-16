The Big Picture Ewan McGregor's portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the best parts of the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

McGregor was initially reluctant to take on the role due to previous indie success.

Fans and critics alike agree that McGregor's performance in the prequels is spectacular.

It's hard to believe it, but Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menaceturns 25 years old in 2024. Admittedly, the first of the prequel films in the epic Star Wars sage was somewhat divisive among fans. Still, they've now become the subjects of some nostalgic revisionist history and are now more fondly remembered. That's not to say that the prequel films don't have effective elements, and by far one of the strongest, if not the strongest, parts of Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith is Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The casting of Ewan McGregor as a young version of Alec Guinness's iconic character is not only the most substantial part of the prequel trilogy, but also one of the best decisions that the Star Wars franchise ever made. Kenobi has the best arc in those three films, going from a brave Padawan learner in Phantom Menace to a noble Jedi Knight in Attack of the Clones to a mournful master in Revenge of the Sith. This dramatic character journey is only enhanced by McGregor's impeccable performance, as he injects personality, humor, and heart into one of the long-running franchise's best characters.

Ewan McGregor's iconic performance is so beloved that it's almost impossible to think of anyone else in the role (except for Alec Guinness in the original trilogy, of course...and James Arnold Taylor, who voices the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars). It might sound like a load of Bantha dung, but there was actually a time when Ewan McGregor was on the fence about joining a massive franchise like Star Wars. The part also almost allegedly went to some other big names that film fans everywhere should undoubtedly recognize.

How Was Ewan McGregor Cast As Obi-Wan Kenobi in ‘Star Wars’?

Before Ewan McGregor said "Hello there" to the vibrant, conflict-ridden galaxy of Star Wars, the acclaimed actor once said that he was "very reluctant" to take on the role. There's a variety of reasons why that may be, but much of it likely stems from where McGregor was at that point in his career. Prior to his eventual casting in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Ewan McGregor's career mainly included smaller independent projects. One of those indie films blew up into a big cult-classic success. That film was director Danny Boyle's 1996 Oscar nominee, Trainspotting, which saw McGregor portray an Edinburgh-based drug addict trying to overcome his reliance on substances. The dark comedy is widely credited as the film that launched McGregor's career into acting superstardom. As such, it's also believed to be the film that got Lucasfilm's casting department interested in McGregor as they prepared to make the hugely anticipated Star Wars prequels.

In a January 2024 interview with Variety, McGregor said that taking on the part of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new batch of Star Wars movies took some convincing:

"It wasn’t a done deal for me. I didn’t think it was at all who I was. I believed, at that point, I was a Danny Boyle actor. ‘The Beach’ was more important and I meant it, it wasn’t flippant. I did ask a lot of people for advice."

It's abundantly clear that going from a relatively small-scale film like Trainspotting to one of the biggest and most recognizable multimedia IPs ever to exist is a significant potential hurdle to clear. Of course, we all know McGregor eventually said yes, but even after the release of The Phantom Menace, McGregor's interview continued to explain how the hostile reception of the film caused reluctance regarding the two planned sequels:

"I am happy that I am this character for a lot of people, but when these films came out, they were so disliked. That was hard. The first one was panned and we still had to make another two! It was weird to be in a film that was hammered ."

Ewan McGregor Wants To Continue Playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in Future Star Wars Projects

Close

Several big-name actors were rumored to be in the running to play Kenobi. Names that regularly pop up online as potential alternate Obi-Wan casting choices include Hamlet star and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, Shakespeare in Love star Joseph Fiennes, and frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator Tim Roth. Ultimately, fans are very happy that Ewan McGregor said yes to playing Obi-Wan Kenobi, and honestly, so is Ewan McGregor. The prequels themselves may have been contentious for a while, but even the harshest critics of those films agree that McGregor's performance is spectacular. 25 years later, McGregor still remembers his role and experience in the Star Wars canon fondly.

As many Star Wars fans likely know, Ewan McGregor would return to his beloved role in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. There, fans finally got to see what Obi-Wan was doing in between the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Plus, it also saw McGregor reunite with his prequel trilogy co-star Hayden Christensen, as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader face each other again for a rematch the likes of which the galaxy has never seen. The Disney+ series was considered a decent success, and though a second season is not currently in the works, Ewan McGregor is hopeful that there are more stories for Obi-Wan in the near future:

"I would love to do the second season, but there’s no talk of it yet. There is a lot going on at Disney."

Until then, every Star Wars film is available to stream on Disney+, and McGregor's debut performance as Obi-Wan will return to the big screen later this year with the 25th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace.

Watch on Disney+