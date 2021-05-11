Filming for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially underway! The news comes straight from star Ewan McGregor in a remote interview with ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel on Monday. McGregor joined Jimmy Kimmel Live from the studio where the Disney+ series is currently shooting.

Disney has kept a tight lid on the show’s production, leaving us with only a few casting announcements and the status of McGregor’s facial hair to predict how things might be progressing. Indeed, when McGregor spoke with THR in April, he could only confirm that he had done some screen tests for the series. Even now, McGregor seems particularly averse to giving any spoilers, refusing to confirm that Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader will appear, even though that was confirmed back in December.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: Upcoming 'Star Wars' Disney+ Shows: Here's What's Coming Soon Kimmel presses McGregor on the consequences of spoilers. “I don’t think they can fire me, no,” McGregor admits. “But they wouldn’t be at all happy with me. Nor would anybody else. It would be a shame to spoil — that’s the thing about all these reveals, it just spoils it for the fans.”

But McGregor does confirm that filming is underway, and has been since at least Star Wars Day. “I got to play a very special scene on May the fourth with someone very special in my life, and that’s all I can tell you about it.” No hints on who that special someone might be (in spite of Kimmel’s attempts at follow-ups), but it probably isn't Jar-Jar Binks.

“I have to say I’m having a really, really good time,” McGregor says. “It’s all still there. It feels good. There’s some great scripts and great people to work with, and it’s great. I’m having a good time.”

That filming is such a pleasure comes in contrast to some of McGregor’s comments last month about the reliance on CGI in the prequels. McGregor emphasizes the new series’ use of the StageCraft process pioneered on The Mandalorian. “You know, before, we did months of blue screen and green screen acting. Now we’ve got this extraordinary technology, where we sort of work inside a big screen, and the backgrounds are on there, so it feels much more realistic. It’s good.”

Kimmel also asked about a story Oasis’s Noel Gallagher told StarWars.com back in 2018 about “schooling” McGregor in a lightsaber duel shortly after he was cast as Obi-Wan in 1999. McGregor does confirm that he did have a lightsaber battle with Gallagher, “but I don’t remember too much instruction. I don’t remember any lessons being given from Noel, you know what I mean? It was just more of a battle in the garden.”

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to premiere in 2022, though no firm date has been set. Check out the full interview below.

KEEP READING: 'Halston' Limited Series Starring Ewan McGregor Gets First Red-Band Trailer

Share Share Tweet Email

Why You Should Be Watching 'Supergirl' It's a bird! It's a plane! It's The CWverse's bravest show!

Read Next