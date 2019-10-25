Ewan McGregor Shares Some Tantalizing Bread Crumbs About the New Obi-Wan Series

0

Of all the approximately 18,000 titles available to stream on Disney+, we’re betting you’re especially excited for the as-of-yet untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series, featuring Ewan McGregor reprising his role. But we’re betting you’re not as excited as McGregor. Not only does he get to keep playing one of the most iconic pop culture characters of all time — he finally gets to talk about it. “It’s a fucking massive relief,” he told Men’s Journal. “Because for four years, I’ve been having to lie to people about it.” Now that McGregor’s Jedi cat is out of his Jedi bag, what else is he willing to share about the highly-anticipated series?

“The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV.” Wait, what? Wow! Honestly, we were expecting McGregor to be a little more dodgy about it. But he’s ready to reveal that Obi-Wan’s Disney+ journey sits right between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. It’s fruitful dramatic ground for Kenobi — he just watched as his prized young Padawan annihilated the very system of Jedi law and order and turn into the embodiment of evil. Here’s what else McGregor has to say about the timeline:

The Jedi Order was falling apart. It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him—Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to get over.

“Quite something to get over” is a bit of an understatement. Something that a particularly deadpan Sir Alec Guinness, the originator of the role, might say. And maybe that’s by design, as McGregor revealed he’s excited to “get closer and closer to how Obi-Wan felt while Alec Guinness was playing him. I feel like I’m grayer and nearer him in age, so it’ll be easier to do that.” You heard it here first, folks: McGregor’s new Obi-Wan is Jedi Zaddy.

McGregor also revealed the series will be six hour-long episodes, before stopping himself by saying, “I’m not allowed to tell you anything about it.” Mr. McGregor — you did in fact tell us things about it. And for that, we’re grateful, just like the legion of fans who enthusiastically greeted McGregor at D23: “I spent most of the ’90s wishing I’d been a rock star. I always felt it would be nice to know what that scream felt like. This is my version of that.”

If you can’t get enough McGregor in your life, go see Doctor Sleep in theatres November 8. And for more tasty Star Wars treats, here’s what we know about The Mandalorian.