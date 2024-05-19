The Big Picture Ewan McGregor's captivating performance adds depth to the family drama intertwined with espionage in Our Kind of Traitor.

Director Susanna White skillfully adds suspense by highlighting the difficulty of communication in the world of spy craft.

McGregor's portrayal of an untraditional hero in the film showcases his character's vulnerability and ethical growth, creating a captivating narrative.

While there is certainly an audience that knows him best for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise, Ewan McGregor is an actor of great versatility. It’s been impressive that despite his fame, McGregor often chooses character-driven projects over more commercial fare. In recent years, he’s shown his dedication to prestigious television with acclaimed performances in the third season of Fargo, the biopic series Halston, and emotional spy thriller A Gentleman In Moscow. Though A Gentleman In Moscow has earned rave reviews, McGregor first tried out the espionage genre in a 2016 adaptation of the John le Carre novel, Our Kind of Traitor.

Le Carre’s work has inspired many successful adaptations, as the late spy novelist has an unparalleled ability to capture political intrigue. While works such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager examined the interior machinations of spycraft, Our Kind of Traitor is really a family drama that’s filtered through the world of espionage. McGregor’s emotional performance elevates Our Kind of Traitor into a timely exploration of loyalty, chivalry, and the price of nationalism.

What Is 'Our Kind of Traitor' About?

While many Le Carre adaptations follow an accomplished spy or government agent, Our Kind of Traitor has a very Hitchcockian premise of an “ordinary man in extraordinary circumstances.” The film centers on the professor Perry MacKendrick (McGregor), who takes an extended vacation to Morocco with his wife, Gail (Naomie Harris), as a solution to issues within their relationship. Early on during their trip, Perry strikes up a friendship with the rowdy Russian guest Dima (Stellan Skarsgård). Despite their different backgrounds, Perry and Dima find they have a lot in common when discussing their familial responsibilities. Perry’s intended vacation takes a dark turn when he realizes that Dima is actually a Russian spy seeking asylum for his family. Dima reveals that he and his family are in danger, as the MI6 agent Hector (Damian Lewis) is keen to put him behind bars.

Our Kind of Traitor takes the time to develop its characters before the conspiracy storyline begins, allowing the viewer to understand what stakes are at play. Dima’s loyalties aren’t necessarily his defining characteristic; he’s a genuinely caring family man who has done a few shady things over the course of his career in order to protect the people he cares about most. Perry sees someone he looks up to in Dima, and realizes that any law enforcement officers wouldn’t be willing to listen to his side of the story. This offers a sufficient explanation for why someone like Perry, who is not at all versed in the world of spycraft, would agree to act as a negotiator in a dangerous situation.

While it’s not packed with action sequences, director Susanna White adds suspense to Our Kind of Traitor by showing the difficulty of communication. Perry is a professor well-versed in communicating with students of different backgrounds, which makes him perfect to act as a middle man between the Russian mafia and the British Intelligence agents. White shows how keen these two guilds are to lash out at each other violently. Dima could ultimately be just an excuse to kick off a new Cold War. The seeming inevitability of a mishap gives Our Kind of Traitor a more authentic depiction of spycraft.

Ewan McGregor Is an Untraditional Hero in 'Our Kind of Traitor'

Unlike most of Le Carre’s protagonists, McGregor plays a flawed and vulnerable hero in Our Kind of Traitor. Perry had intended for his trip to save his marriage with Gail, as his infidelities have made them close to getting a divorce. Ironically, the dangerous situation that they find themselves in only proves to Gail that Perry’s intentions are pure. His ability to invest his time in aiding a stranger in need speaks volumes about his personal ethics. McGregor is able to show how Perry’s affair has made him more sensitive to other people’s feelings, which color his decision to help Dima. While scenes focusing on familial dysfunction within an intense spy thriller could have felt like a distraction, the excellent chemistry between McGregor and Harris ensures that they are exhilarating.

Our Kind of Traitor deconstructs the espionage world from an outsider’s perspective, as Perry is ignorant to the shady actions of his government. This makes him an avatar for the audience, as Perry is learning about the policies for dealing with foreign agents at the same time that the viewer does. McGregor is able to show how Perry’s extensive knowledge of history and culture comes to his aid, allowing him to find solutions that Hector or Dima wouldn’t necessarily think of. However, Perry is still a civilian who has never experienced political violence and McGregor is able to bring a great deal of vulnerability to his performance.

‘Our Kind of Traitor’ Rejects Spy Movie Clichés

A Gentleman in Moscow earned praise because it elevated its supporting characters beyond spy movie archetypes. In the world of espionage, it’s less easy to identify individuals as “heroes” and “villains” when there are so many secrets involved. Similarly, Our Kind of Traitor features a robust supporting cast that elevates their roles. Skarsgård brings an unusual charisma and sense of humor that doesn’t fit with the standard notion of a “Russian spy.” Similarly, Hector is revealed to be a grieving father in his own right. Lewis is able to show how his past inspires his commitment to justice, as he understands what ramifications could occur.

Le Carre adaptations like The Night Manager or Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy aim to expose how the world of spycraft exists “in the shadows,” but Our Kind of Traitor examines how espionage affects the real world. The stakes feel far more personal, and McGregor’s heroic performance shows the ability of a common man to be a representation of peace. It's a soulful performance that may rank among his very best.

Our Kind of Traitor is currently streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

