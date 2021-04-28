Surely one of the most highly anticipated projects in all of Star Wars right now is the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series that’s being made for Disney+. After years of rumors, Lucasfilm finally confirmed that Ewan McGregor is indeed reprising his role from the Star Wars prequels in a six-episode continuation that takes place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – the last time McGregor filled the role of Obi-Wan. Moreover, the show will also find Hayden Christiansen reprising his role as Darth Vader, forming a pretty significant bridge from the new era of Lucasfilm to the George Lucas era.

Speaking of, McGregor is getting a bit candid about his experience on the Star Wars prequels. When Lucas first announced he was returning to the Star Wars realm with three prequels – Episode I, II, and III of the Skywalker Saga – fans were thrilled. But what fans didn’t quite anticipate was how significantly Lucas would push the sequels in terms of changing film technology. In the late 90s, CG technology was quickly becoming the norm, but had not yet been refined enough to give us photo-real creatures or environments. Still nothing had topped the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park.

But Lucas did it anyway. The Phantom Menace was the only prequel shot on film, and the one that used the most practical sets. As Lucas moved into Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, he started stripping away more and more of the physical environment in favor of CG sets and backgrounds. Much to the consternation of his actors.

RELATED: Liam Neeson Says He Would Like to Be on the Obi-Wan Disney+ Series

Christiansen and Natalie Portman have been honest over the years about feeling frustrated working with tennis balls and blue backgrounds, and in contrasting the experience of the new Obi-Wan series with the prequels in an interview with THR, McGregor added his voice to the chorus:

With each successive and underwhelming prequel release, director George Lucas employed more and more CGI, "because George loves technology and loves pushing into that realm," McGregor explains. "He wanted more and more control over what we see in the background." By Revenge of the Sith, physical sets and backdrops had almost entirely been replaced by bluescreens. "After three or four months of that, it just gets really tedious — especially when the scenes are … I don't want to be rude, but it's not Shakespeare," he continues. "There's not something to dig into in the dialogue that can satisfy you when there's no environment there. It was quite hard to do."

The first live-action Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, pushed the boundaries of technology as well, but in a more successful way. Jon Favreau and his creative team developed a way to create photoreal backgrounds live on set using a game engine, so that actors are no longer surrounded by a blue screen – they’re surrounded by what the actual background is going to look like in the finished product. It’s how The Mandalorian is able to traverse desert, sea, and snow all without leaving a single soundstage, and that same technology is being used on Obi-Wan:

That won't be a problem on the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi, where, as pioneered by creator Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian in a process called StageCraft, "they project [the virtual backgrounds] onto this massive LED screen. So if you're in a desert, you're standing in the middle of a desert. If you're in the snow, you're surrounded by snow. And if you're in a cockpit of a starfighter, you're in space. It's going to feel so much more real."

Deborah Chow, who helmed two of the best episodes of The Mandalorian, is directing all six episodes of Obi-Wan while Hossein Amini (Drive) is writing them, and while McGregor revealed he’s already done some screen tests, he merely grinned and said “That’s very possible, I don’t know,” when asked if those screen tests involved a young Luke Skywalker. Curious. Very curious.

Obi-Wan is due to start filming soon but a release date has not yet been revealed.

KEEP READING: Exclusive: 'The Mandalorian' Cinematographer Greig Fraser Explains the Show's Groundbreaking Technology

Share Share Tweet Email

The 'World of Darkness' Universe Is Coming to TV and Film From 'Shadow and Bone' Showrunner Welcome to the World of Darkness. Your eyes will adjust in time.

Read Next