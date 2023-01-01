Few actors working today have had quite as interesting of a track record as Ewan McGregor. Once an indie darling of Shallow Grave and Trainspotting fame, McGregor became one of the de facto faces of the modern Star Wars franchise thanks to his debut as Obi-Wan Kenobi in The Phantom Menace. While McGregor has certainly popped up in other blockbusters, he’s pursued a multitude of projects, including historical dramas, musicals, romantic comedies, arthouse projects, and even animated films. If there’s any actor whose next project truly feels unpredictable, it’s McGregor; he’s a veteran of the big screen, the small screen, and the stage who has a good deal of insight on storytelling.

Anyone with this amount of experience and range is bound to communicate their experience, and McGregor has frequently been cast as writers and storytellers. It’s pretty obvious why; McGregor can’t be pinned to just one role, and so it’s much easier for him to suggest that he’s well-versed in various fields of study. If you watch any interview that McGregor gives, he’s often eloquent, showing that he’s willing to dedicate himself fully to even the most disastrous project. Considering that he directed an adaptation of American Pastoral and has starred in stage productions of plays by William Shakespeare and Tom Stoppard, McGregor clearly has reverence for the power of the written word.

There’s a limited capacity to what an actor can do if they are typecast in the same role. Even if his fans clamored for years for McGregor to return to the Star Wars franchise, the Disney+ miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi was a crushing disappointment. However, playing writers has allowed McGregor to enter many different genres, tones, and styles of acting; it’s clear that this is the role he’s always been best-suited to play.

Ewan McGregor's Early Roles As a Romantic Writer

Image via 20th Century Fox

In his early career, McGregor was frequently cast as romantic leads where the notion of him being an author was integral to his charisma. Alex Law of Shallow Grave is a self-professed “hack journalist” who looks for the sorts of sordid stories that would generate inflammatory headlines; his aptitude for danger matched with his youthful ignorance about craft quickly puts him in danger. However, McGregor is much more sincere and idealistic as the penniless writer Christian in Baz Luhrmann’s musical Moulin Rouge! Christian’s belief that he can save Satine (Nicole Kidman) from her cruel working environment with the power of beautiful words makes the film’s flirtations more charming, and his heartbreak more devastating.

There’s a specificity to historical context that McGregor identifies in his period roles. In the old-fashioned screwball comedy Down with Love, set in New York City in 1962, McGregor plays the charming celebrity author Catcher Block, whose bylines in Know magazine have earned him an impressive following. Catcher is prone to the sexist attitudes of the era, but it's through his relationship with the aspiring author Barbara Novak (Renée Zellweger) that he realizes he needs to evolve. It’s fitting that this revelation comes in the form of a personal exposé Catcher writes about his changing beliefs, and concludes with Barbara and Catcher vowing to work on a new book together where they will share in the credit.

We see a similar evolution in one of McGregor’s characters' worldviews through writing in the 2006 biopic Miss Potter. The accomplished publisher Norman Warne (McGregor) doesn’t see the value in a children’s book written by a woman, but after hearing Beatrix Potter’s (Zellweger) life stories, he’s persuaded to change his mind. It’s through their collaborations on crafting the books that flirtations, and ultimately romance, emerges.

Ewan McGregor's Roles As a Struggling Writer

Image via Optimum Releasing

As McGregor grew older, he was able to elevate these leading roles to explore the struggles that writers go through as they deal with middle age. During times of reflection and fear for the future, writers may find it difficult to approach their craft with the same vigor that they did when they were younger. In the underrated spy thriller Our Kind of Traitor, McGregor stars as the academic and writer Perry MacKendrick, who seeks to mend his relationship with his wife (Naomie Harris) by taking her on an expensive vacation. In the wake of his extramarital affair, Perry struggles to find inspiration in the words that once fascinated him.

Perry’s knowledge comes to his advantage when he begins communicating with the Russian gangster Dima (Stellan Skarsgard), who finds that the depressed English professor is more intelligent than most Americans he’s met. However, knowledge doesn’t always benefit McGregor’s writers; in The Ghost Writer, he stars as an accomplished biographer assigned to ghost-write the memoir of the Prime Minister (Pierce Brosnan). The unnamed writer’s diligence in fact checking his sources and fleshing out his work ends up dragging him into a world of conspiracies and buried secrets.

Ewan McGregor's Writer Roles Have Matured Over Time

Image via Focus Pictures

If Christian was a youthful writer who thought that he could heal the world through prose, McGregor’s character Oliver Fields in Beginners shows how these optimistic attitudes evolve. Oliver is a designer and writer struggling through a period of emotional upheaval, as he’s just discovered that his father (Christopher Plummer) is both gay and dying. Oliver’s work begins to reflect his confused emotions, but it turns more bright and eloquent once he begins to fall in love with the French actress Anna Wallace (Melanie Laurent).

Oliver feels like the writer that Christian might have matured into, and similarly, McGregor’s character Dave Brill in Miles Ahead seems like the trashy journalist that Alex from Shallow Grave would have ended up becoming. A self-professed music reporter (with shaky connections to Rolling Stone), Dave sets out to get a quick, attention-grabbing headline by interviewing the reclusive Miles Davis (Don Cheadle). He’s willing to spend time with Miles in order to capture all the juicy details for his story, which inevitably gets him into trouble once they set out on a series of misadventures.

Both of McGregor’s parents were teachers, so it's perhaps no surprise that he’s been able to play writers in such a realistic way. McGregor is an actor who has evolved after three decades in the industry, and his upcoming projects suggest he won’t be retiring anytime soon. Where he goes next is unclear, but if there is a role that he should be remembered for, it should be that of the charming, wicked, ignorant, brilliant, frustrated, and thoughtful characters who call themselves writers.