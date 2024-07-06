The Big Picture Exam is a psychological thriller set in a windowless room, where eight finalists compete for a job with a mysterious question.

The film's tension and suspense come from the characters' mental tug-of-war and the confined setting, which forces viewers to focus on the human element.

Exam's diverse cast and minimalistic approach create a nuanced, multicultural showcase of talent, while its plot twists and themes explore human nature and the lengths people will go for success.

While bottle movies require intricate development to sustain an audience, when done right, they can be thrilling adventures. Stuart Hazeldine's 2009 directorial debut feature Exam is one such film. Set against the stark walls of a windowless room, Exam is a gut punch of a psychological thriller with an intriguing plot twist. Sharing similarities with the mind-bending puzzle movie Cube, Hazeldine's Exam follows a seemingly simple premise: eight finalists vying for a highly coveted pharmaceutical job are given a blank sheet of paper and have eighty minutes to write their answer. There's a catch though — there is no visible question. As the minutes tick away and the lack of a question becomes increasingly baffling, the candidates begin to unravel.

Tensions rise and alliances form and break as the candidates try to outdo each other. The film morphs into a puzzle of mind games, manipulation, and a revelation of the candidates' darkest fears. The film's brilliance lies in its ability to maintain suspense and intrigue with such a confined setting and limited resources, focusing instead on the human element. While the plot twist is undeniably effective, it is enraging — the question all along was revealed to all and has been hiding in plain sight.

'Exam's Stripped-Down Setting Breeds Psychological Mayhem

Exam skips fancy sets and sweeping views. The film banks on its characters and their mental tug-of-war instead. It features a ten-member cast ensemble including Gemma Chan, Adar Beck, Luke Mably, Pollyanna McIntosh, Jimi Mistry, Colin Salmon, Chukwudi Iwuji, John Lloyd Fillingham, and Chris Carey. The film begins with the invigilator (Colin Salmon) introducing the rules of engagement to eight candidates in an interrogation-like plain, windowless room. The candidates are then left at the watch of the guard (Chris Carey) with instructions that the only rules that apply in their new world are the ones they have just received. The lone room turns into a character itself. It cranks up the stuffy atmosphere and the gnawing unease of the candidates therein. Its bare-bones approach sucks viewers into the mystery much like the candidates. The sealed-off space physically and mentally boxes the characters while driving viewers' attention into the film, stripping away any distractions. It forces us to feel the raw nerves and gut instincts of the characters while zeroing in on the brain games brewing in that room. The candidates are consciously reminded of one of the ejection rules, that no candidate should leave the room during the interview with the net effect of real tension with sky-high stakes.

The sparse setup of Exam is an ignition force for the film's central theme of seeking answers in the most simple places. It's a hint — like the blank white piece of paper that the candidates are handed on bare desks, the monochromatic color palette the film adopts, the confined room — all pointing to the supposedly simple yet mind-boggling challenge the candidates face. The no-frills approach cranks up the tension while immersing the characters' mind games into the viewer. It's like the film's plain backdrop serves as a canvas on which the messy tangle of human minds and moral puzzles paint their picture. As candidate after candidate gets ejected for violating the exam rules, you can't help but squirm as you watch them pushed to the edge, wondering just how far they'll go.

'Exam' Uses Every Tool at Its Disposal to Heighten the Tension and Mystery

Exam's characters are not just puzzles in a mind game; they are pawns driven by unseen forces. Each of the candidates in the room has their own baggage, powerful personal motives, and anxieties at work, all of which complement each other in raising the film's stakes. We witness their initial confidence gradually crumbling, now replaced by anxiety, paranoia, and even existential dread. It relentlessly shows how the uncertainty of the situation brings up deep-rooted fears, insecurities, and buried traumas. Some characters become introverted and suspicious; others flail about in frustration. The introduction of an underlying viral pandemic adds to the tension. For example, in a conflict between two of the film's characters, we learn about their personal stories and how they drive the characters to fight for the job in contention. One of them scrabbles his way up the ladder desperately as his redemption for losing his wife to the prevalent pandemic. His competitor carries the same weight on his shoulders, the difference being that he fears that he might be infected with the viral outbreak, and this job they are vying for provides both an opportunity to find cures for the disease. The movie overdubs these anxieties with subtle hints — thanks in part to an eroding sense of trust as the clock ticks away, and the prevailing sense of paranoia among the candidates. Beyond the surface tension, Exam subtly reveals the characters' psychological states.

Exam's tease of a looming sci-fi atmosphere thickens the plot and its thriller elements. The isolated setting that creates a feeling of unease and some of the characters' obsession with a deadly pandemic add to the film's mystery. The fear of infection and the belief that the company has a magical part to play in it hangs over the candidates' heads. With this, their confinement in that claustrophobic room becomes both a sort of prison and a somewhat safe haven for the characters, with the horror of what lurks outside the walls being intensified by the character's grim reactions when they are ejected. Complementing this tension, how the company conducts its hiring with the test at hand adds a layer of mystery while raising the stakes.

Crowning the movie's thriller experience are its plot twists, which are intricately woven into the narrative. Some of the candidates are revealed to be different from what they initially claim to be. At some point, the film nearly turns into an interrogation of the candidates where more revelations emerge. The final twist, that the question many have been tortured for, injured over, and even attempted to kill for was all there in plain sight for all to see, is both clever and enraging. This forces you to reconsider everything you have seen and to question the lengths people go to achieve their goals. It is as much a mockery of the characters' intellectual abilities as it is of the audience.

'Exam's Diverse Cast Provides a Nuanced, Multicultural Showcase of Talent

One of the salient features of Exam is its diverse cast of characters who come accentuated with different cultures, varied accents, and diverse experiences they bring into the film. By exploring this multicultural cast, Exam reflects today's modern workplace scenarios in a globalized corporate world. The characters, played by actors of different ethnicities, bring their unique flair, authenticity, and a sense of relatability into this psychological battleground. From Adar Beck's Dark, who is calm and collected, through Jimi Mistry's leader in Brown, the cast puts in varied performances to draw on a myriad of emotions, ambitions, and game plans that keep you on tenterhooks.

The cast also brings finesse into their performances to keep the characters away from being reduced into caricatures or placeholders. Instead, they emerge as fully formed individuals with different motivations and backstories, giving the audience some emotional investment in their journeys. This kind of diverse representation is a reminder that inclusiveness in cinema matters.

'Exam' Was Inspired by Sydney Lumet's Movies Starring Henry Fonda

Writer-director Stuart Hazeldine revealed a surprising source of inspiration for his debut film. The works of film director Sydney Lumet, specifically 12 Angry Men and Fail Safe, both starring Henry Fonda, which are confined to single locations and driven by intense dialogue, impressed Hazeldine.

"I remember seeing one room or contained thrillers when I was younger and being affected by them. The two that always stick with me are 12 Angry Men, which everyone would cite because it is such a classic, and a great little movie that Sidney Lumet made called Fail-safe. It's just two guys in a room with a telephone and a man. I was on the edge of my seat watching that movie. So I kind of thought it could be done,"

Through them, he saw an opportunity to make a similarly suspenseful and thought-provoking film on a much smaller budget. The inspiration, according to Hazeldine, wasn't about replicating a style but capturing the quintessence of captivating human drama. Like in Lumet's films, Exam makes use of a single location to increase anxieties and motives between characters, heightening them to a pressure cooker of mental tension that immerses the audience in the film. Exam is a meditation on human nature and the lengths to which individuals can go when pushed to their limits. It stands out in the crowded field of psychological thrillers by reminding us that sometimes the simplest premises can lead to the most profound revelations.

