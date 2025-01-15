The legend of King Arthur has inspired countless film adaptations through the years. From Monty Python to Walt Disney to Dev Patel, we've seen many movie-makers try their hand at bringing King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table to the silver screen. But one gem stands out for its unique take on the Arthurian legend and its impact on the dark fantasy genre: John Boorman's Excalibur. Backed by a legendary cast that includes Helen Mirren, Patrick Stewart, and Liam Neeson, Excalibur is an embarrassment of riches, and next year it will turn 45. In honor of the impact this film has had on the future of the fantasy genre, here's a look back at some of what makes Excalibur so great.

Excalibur begins with the story of how the sword got stuck in the stone, which traces back to King Arthur’s father, Uther Pendragon (Gabriel Byrne). The film then follows Arthur (Nigel Terry) throughout his life as he retrieves Excalibur, falls for Guinevere (Cherie Lunghi), amasses followers who will eventually make up Camelot, and quests for the Grail. Another plotline happening parallel to Arthur's story is the larger battle over good and evil between the sorcerer Merlin (Nicol Williamson) and Arthur's power-hungry half-sister Morgana (Mirren). Excalibur has a layered plot and a whole lot of characters to keep track of, in classic epic fantasy fashion.

'Excalibur' Paved the Way for The Dark Fantasy Genre

There is a particular visual quality to Excalibur where almost every shot glitters. Much of the style of the film comes down to a mixture of Alex Thomson's Oscar-nominated cinematography and Bob Ringwood's Saturn Award-winning costume design. Images of ice caves, candlelit dinner sets, and gleaming armor abound in this luscious visual feast. Shot in Ireland, the production design is absolutely over-the-top in its dreaminess. In one memorable moment, Arthur has just used Excalibur to injure Lancelot (Nicholas Clay) and gain his allegiance, but in doing so, breaks the sword, and it falls into the water the men are standing at the edge of. The Lady of the Lake (Telsche Boorman) emerges face-up from the depths of the water, holding the other half of the sword. Layered on top of this eerily beautiful moment is a haunting, high-pitched woman's voice.

Excalibur brims with scenes like this that toe the line between sinister and incandescent. Excalibur was also released in 1981, early in a decade when some of Hollywood's most iconic dark fantasy films to date would follow — films such as The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and The NeverEnding Story. As far as intricacy, scale, and artistic vision go, Boorman set the standard for a genre of film that has become known for its stunning capacity for world-building.

'Excalibur' is a Flawed But Beautiful Gem