The Big Picture Excalibur heavily influenced Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe and Army of the Dead, shaping his films both visually and thematically.

Snyder pays homage to Excalibur through references in Batman V Superman, including as the Wayne's last film and the symbolism of the Kryptonite spear.

Snyder continues to reference Excalibur in his latest Netflix project, Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire.

Zack Snyder's latest film, Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire, draws upon a wide variety of influences—the most prominent of these influences would be Star Wars, as Snyder originally pitched Rebel Moon to Lucasfilm before retrofitting it into an original story. The basic story structure was inspired by Seven Samurai, proving once again that Akira Kurosawa may be the most influential filmmaker who ever lived. But one of Rebel Moon''s unspoken influences is John Boorman's Excalibur.

Excalibur chronicles the life and death of King Arthur, with Boorman bringing a level of sex and gore to the table that would put Game of Thrones or The Witcher to shame. It's also Snyder's favorite film of all time. "To this day, I think John Boorman's film is the perfect meeting of movies and mythology," he told Newsweek while discussing the movies he loved. During the "Four Favorites" segment with Letterboxd, Excalibur was one of Snyder's picks alongside Star Wars: A New Hope and Blue Velvet. It's easy to see why Boorman's bold, bloody take on Arthurian legend had an impact on Snyder - and it shaped his filmography, particularly his work in the DC Extended Universe and Army of the Dead.

Excalibur Merlin the magician helps Arthur Pendragon unite the Britons around the Round Table of Camelot, even as dark forces conspire to tear it apart. Release Date April 10, 1981 Director John Boorman Cast Nigel Terry , Helen Mirren , Nicholas Clay , Cherie Lunghi , Paul Geoffrey , Nicol Williamson Rating R Runtime 140 Main Genre Adventure Genres Adventure , Drama , Fantasy Writers Thomas Malory , Rospo Pallenberg , John Boorman Tagline Forged by a god. Foretold by a wizard. Found by a king.

'Excalibur' Shaped Zack Snyder's DC Work

Excalibur makes its presence known throughout Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, as well as Zack Snyder's Justice League. In the case of the former, Snyder recreates the death of Thomas Wayne (Jeffery Dean Morgan) and Martha Wayne (Lauren Cohan) with a twist: the Wayne family had just gotten out of a showing of Excalibur. Most versions of Batman's origin often feature a young Bruce Wayne watching The Mark of Zorro and using it as inspiration for when he became Batman. Snyder shakes things up by making Excalibur the last film the Waynes ever saw...and potentially inspiring young Bruce in a different way. After all, Batman does call himself "the Dark Knight" and Excalibur is packed full to the brim with knights.

The essence of Excalibur stretches far beyond the opening sequence of Batman V Superman. In the same way that Arthur (Nigel Terry) used the titular sword, Batman (Ben Affleck) forges a spear of pure Kryptonite to weaken and kill Superman (Henry Cavill). Due to the Kryptonite's radioactivity, the spear is constantly glowing green - throwing an eerie light over everything when it's in use. Lois Lane (Amy Adams) later dives into a pool of water to retrieve the spear, holding it aloft like the Lady of the Lake. But Snyder's biggest Excalibur homage comes during the final fight between Superman and Doomsday; Superman uses the spear to impale Doomsday, but the mutant monstrosity fatally wounds him in return - which is a direct homage to the final battle between Arthur and Mordred (Robert Addie).

Snyder would continue to pay tribute to Excalibur throughout his cut of Justice League, especially when he had one of the actors from the sword and sorcery epic in a major role. Ciaran Hinds, who portrayed King Lot, plays the monstrous Steppenwolf in Justice League. During a monologue, Steppenwolf also reflects on how Superman's death has divided the world; this reflects how Arthur's slowly wasting away in Excalibur led to Great Britain itself becoming a barren wasteland. Once again, Snyder saves a direct connection to Excalibur in the middle of the film where the League decides to resurrect Superman; as Cyborg (Ray Fisher) plugs into a Kryptonian ship, he's hit with several images from the future - including the Man of Steel falling under the thrall of Darkseid (Ray Fisher). Topping it off is the computer's ominous warning: "The future has taken root in the present." Once again, Snyder lifted a direct line from Excalibur—specifically the wizard Merlin (Nicol Williamson) learning about Arthur's birth.

'Army of the Dead' And 'Rebel Moon' Continue Snyder's Shoutouts To 'Excalibur'

Image via Netflix

Even if he's left the DC Universe behind, Snyder continues to pay homage to Excalibur with his latest Netflix projects. The zombie heist film Army of the Dead features a rather subtle nod. Part of the plan to escape from a zombie-infested Las Vegas with $200 million in cash depends on expert safecracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) breaking into the seemingly impenetrable safe known as the Götterdämmerung - which is named after one of the operas that Richard Wagner penned. "Götterdämmerung" is also the main theme of Excalibur, and plays during key moments within the film - particularly in moments of triumph and sadness. In the case of Army of the Dead, it's both as Dieter manages to crack the safe, right as the zombie king Zeus (Richard Cetrone) and his hordes attack, which leads to the deaths of the Las Vegas crew.

Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire also contains a reference to Excalibur, especially where the mechanical knight Jimmy (Dustin Ceithamer/Anthony Hopkins) is concerned. Jimmy and his fellow mechanical brothers were created to protect Princess Issa. When Issa and her family were slain, Jimmy lost all sense of purpose yet is at finding a new one in defending the moon of Veldt from the tyrannical Motherworld (a development that will hopefully be touched on in A Child of Fire's extended cut next year). Jimmy's mission to protect Issa, and her powers to raise the dead, run parallel to the search for the Holy Grail in Excalibur. In that film, Arthur's knights searched for the grail to heal their lord, with Perceval (Paul Geoffery) being the knight to find it and use it to heal Arthur, and therefore the land.

The impact Excalibur has had on Zack Snyder's work cannot be understated and probably will continue in future works. The upcoming Twilight of the Gods animated series looks to dig into the same Wagnerian bombast that fueled Excalibur, while Snyder has expressed interest in making an Arthurian-inspired Western. His love for Boorman's work is a testament to how movies can impact a person creatively as well as emotionally.

Excalibur is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon