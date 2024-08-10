The Big Picture Excision challenges the typical perception of body horror by using it as a crucial storytelling element for character development.

The film portrays a socially outcast protagonist, Pauline, who navigates her monotonous life through grotesque fantasies of gore.

Pauline's dark daydreams serve as a window into her inner struggles, revealing her vulnerability through disturbing fantasies of power and control.

Body horror films are frequently dismissed as good for shock value and little more. However, in Richard Bates Jr.’s 2012 release, Excision, body horror is a crucial story-telling element. Excision follows Pauline, played by AnnaLynne McCord, as she becomes consumed by her gruesome fantasies of gore. Various mundanities make up the foundations of Pauline’s life and the structure of Excision, from high school to cotillion, as she looks after her younger sister, Grace (Ariel Winter), who has cystic fibrosis. It is during these dark fantasies that Pauline is fleshed out as a character and made accessible to the viewer. Despite the overwrought violence of these dreams, Pauline is vulnerable through an honest expression of her desires. Her daydreams and bird autopsies might lead one to believe Pauline is a budding serial killer, but the film utilizes these dark fantasies to reveal a depth to Pauline that otherwise would be missing.

Excision Alienated teen Pauline struggles with the pressures of fitting into high school, pleasing her mother and a burning desire to lose her virginity. With a grotesque curiosity for the darker side of life, Pauline is considered a social outcast by everyone around her. Enticed by flesh, she retreats into her own fantasies and hopes to become a great surgeon - that is, if she doesn't go insane first. Release Date September 12, 2012 Director Richard Bates Jr. Cast AnnaLynne McCord , Traci Lords , Ariel Winter , Roger Bart , John Waters , Malcolm McDowell Runtime 81 Writers Richard Bates Jr. Tagline Heal the sickness. Expand

AnnaLynne McCord's Pauline Isn't Your Usual Horror Protagonist

Pauline is a disturbed young woman coping with her monotonous life through delusions of becoming a surgeon and fantasies of stylized corpses. Her desire to be a doctor is inextricably linked to her twisted daydreams. Pauline has no power over her own life, as the movie is quick to show through Pauline’s mother, Phyllis, played by Traci Lords. A domineering presence in the household, Phyllis refuses to send Pauline to a licensed therapist, opting instead for a priest. Phyllis signs Pauline up for cotillion practice, despite her being several years too old, further emphasizing Pauline’s sense of ostracization. Inside the safety of her own fantasies, Pauline is entirely in control. She has absolute power. Whereas in most other films, watching a powerless character gain autonomy would be a stand-up-and-cheer moment, watching Pauline become aroused as she picks at dead people leaves the audience feeling quite queasy. Pauline's perverse displays of power are intentionally paralleled by Phyllis' tyranny over the home. Pauline is the protagonist, but she is no hero.

Excision mixes several familiar horror tropes to paint a complicated portrait of Pauline. The dread of suburbia and the nuclear family, the plight of the thin, white teenage girl, and the misunderstood loner. These tropes are staples not just of the horror genre, but of coming-of-age stories. And yet, Pauline does not feel like a familiar character. Pauline has traits that could make her both the final girl and the knife-wielding killer. She is the last one standing at the end, but at what cost? She terrorizes her family, neighborhood, and school. Despite these infractions, Excision takes great pains to ensure the audience still feels for her.

‘Excision’ Is Full of Bloody, Gory Fantasy Sequences

Pauline spends a lot of time dreaming about blood and guts. The aesthetics of these fantasies are distinctly different from the world she lives in. While Pauline spends her time in typical suburbia, her dream world is vivid with a specific aesthetic. The lighting for these scenes is harsh and florescent, leaving the actors entirely exposed. The color scheme is electric blues, greens, and white, ensuring the bodies and gore pop, and the soundscape is razor-sharp. Combined with the visuals, these moments feel abrasive. Pauline looks entirely unlike herself in these fantasies, further heightening the unreality of it all. She wears outlandish makeup, elaborate hairstyles, bold hair dye, or eccentric wigs. Her outfits are skimpy and eye-catching in their strangeness. Inside these fantasies, everything feels too much.

What catches Pauline’s and the audience’s attention in these dreams is the grotesque. In every fantasy, Pauline is interacting with a mutilated corpse, or someone dying, or an excess of blood. The unrestrained gore of Pauline’s fantasies is the vehicle Excision uses to grant the viewer access to Pauline’s inner life. By expressing her fantasies through body horror, Pauline is able to exercise control over not only herself but others. She is dismissed or outright told she’s disgusting by her peers, but in her dreams, Pauline is the central figure.

All the dead bodies gravitate towards her and she is allowed to touch whatever she wants. Pauline is a disturbed teenager, not a disenfranchised one. Regardless, she is still a young person coming of age and has all the anxieties of someone in her age group. One dream scene shows three people taking a bite out of Pauline, who, when she wakes, decides to lose her virginity. After having done so, she is afraid she might be pregnant, an anxiety that works its way into her dreams that night. Mixed in with all the visually engaging gore, these fantasies are the key to understanding a character who is primarily closed off to other characters and the audience. Pauline is not a cold-blooded killer or a monster unleashed on her family; she is a mentally unwell teenager who is receiving no help for her increasingly violent delusions.

The Cast of ‘Excision’ Delivers Heart-Wrenching Performances

The cast of Excision is brimming with seasoned Hollywood stars. AnnaLynne McCord, who rose to stardom through more traditionally seductive roles like in 90210, knocks it out of the park as Pauline. Her performance is off-putting and awkward, with a real bite underneath. In each fantasy sequence, McCord’s eyes are bright and alert, as opposed to the apathetic dismissal she wears during family dinner scenes. The suburban horror of the film is dependent on the performances of Pauline’s parents. Phyllis and Bob, played by Traci Lords and Roger Bart, ground Excision’s over-the-top gore in realistic dread. Phyllis’ staunch refusal to admit Pauline can’t be fixed up with cotillion classes and Bob’s complete submission to his wife’s whims are what allow Pauline to become so dangerous. In the final scene, when Phyllis embraces Pauline, her howl of grief causes goosebumps. Dressed in pearls, Lords looks entirely out of place in the makeshift mad scientist lab. Her restrained agony in that final scene is what makes the ending so chilling.

The final ten minutes of Excision puts all the sympathy one might have had for Pauline to the test. She drugs her neighbor and sister and attempts lung transplant surgery in the garage. Despite her desire to become a doctor being another self-aggrandizing fantasy, it is clear this attempt at surgery came from Pauline’s impulse to love and look after Grace. Throughout the film, Pauline looks only at Grace with real love and affection. At its most basic level, body horror reminds the audience of the necessity of a body. Grace’s sickness does the same thing to Pauline. Her sister’s body is failing, which forces Pauline to act. Pauline’s fantasies breach reality, deluding her into thinking she has control over the situation. While the reminder of her powerlessness might generate some sympathy, the aesthetics of the scene do Pauline no favors. Dressed in all white, head shaved, and splattered with the blood of two young teens, Pauline looks every bit the mad doctor she’s always wanted to be. This push and pull of Pauline's warped urge to help her sister and the grim reminder of how her fantasies have manifested into reality leave the viewer conflicted about whether they should feel sorry for the protagonist.

Excision uses its moments of shockingly erotic violence to teach the audience how to view Pauline. Her interest in the macabre is not unusual for a horror antagonist. Yet, Pauline is not written to be a villain. Her actions are villainous, but through these complex dreams, Excision makes it clear that she is not malicious. Without the blood-soaked fantasies, Pauline would be a two-dimensional, stock character. The movie wouldn't be the engaging watch that it is, either. These fantasies are charged, jumping off the screen with bright colors and shocking motifs. Watching Pauline sink into a bathtub full of blood is shocking, but it's also informative and essential to understanding her motivations in the following scenes. Once the audience begins to get comfortable with all the gore, Excision pulls the rug out from under their feet one last time. The final scene is devastating and completes for Pauline what is not so much a character arch, but a character devolution.

