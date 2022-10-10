2022 has a few more tricks up its sleeves before it wraps up.

2022 has been an excellent year for film. Top Gun: Maverick soared to incredible heights, becoming the fifth highest-grossing domestic movie of all time, and Everything Everywhere All At Once surprised audiences by delivering one of the most exciting and interesting plots of recent memory, earning a lot of Oscar buzz in the process.

The year isn't over yet, though, and there are still plenty more upcoming releases for audiences to be excited about.

'The Banshees of Inisherin' — Martin McDonagh

Five years after Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home two Academy Awards, writer and director Martin McDonagh is returning to the big screen with The Banshees of Inisherin.

The film follows two lifelong friends whose lives are changed forever when one abruptly ends their friendship. The trailer shows the film to be full of McDonagh's trademark humor and witty dialogue, and the fact that he's reuniting with his In Bruges stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is enough to make anybody buy a ticket.

'Halloween Ends' - David Gordon Green

Forty-four years after Michael Myers first tormented Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in the beloved slasher film Halloween, their saga will finally come to an end in Halloween Ends. In addition to bringing an end to the franchise (for now, at least), Halloween Ends will also close out director David Gordon Green's trilogy that began with Halloween in 2018.

Fans are hoping Halloween Ends returns the series to form after the somewhat disappointing Halloween Kills, which matched the violence we've come to expect from the franchise but was too thin on plot and made the strange decision to sideline Laurie Strode.

'She Said' - Maria Schrader

She Said may well be the most important film of 2022. It tells the true story of New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the story of Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse—helping to launch the #MeToo movement and bringing worldwide attention to the sexual abuse that existed within Hollywood.

With Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, and Samantha Morton all on board, we can expect incredible performances to go along with a story that we all ought to pay attention to.

'Black Adam' — Jaume Collet-Serra

Given his stature and box office reliability, it's hard to believe that The Rock has not yet headlined a superhero film. This oversight will finally be corrected in Black Adam, DC's latest superhero offering. The trailers show that The Rock is a perfect choice for the role, bringing physicality and his trademark charm to the role.

The Rock is joined by an all-star cast featuring the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, and Viola Davis, who will reprise the role of Amanda Waller. We may have had to wait a while to see The Rock suit up as a hero, but we have a feeling it will be worth the wait.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — Ryan Coogler

The recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailers have left fans counting the days until it hit theaters, with fans desperate to discover who will be taking on the mantle of Black Panther following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. The film will introduce both Namor the Submariner (played by Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), laying the foundations for characters who will likely play a large role in the MCU going forward.

Though it is sure to be an emotional and somber cinematic experience, we're confident that Ryan Coogler and the rest of the cast will give Chadwick Boseman the tribute he deserves.

'The Menu' — Mark Mylod

We all love a good original horror story, and The Menu is as unique and timely as any film already released this year. The film follows a young couple (played by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) who travel to a remote island to eat at a highly exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a shocking menu.

Trailers have suggested this film will be tense and atmospheric while also poking fun at the exclusivity of restaurants like these. The film also deserves a special mention for casting Ralph Fiennes as the villain, something we'd love to see him do more.

'Bones and All' — Luca Guadagnino

Excitement is high for Bones and All, the upcoming film that will reunite Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me By Your Name, with the film's breakout star, Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet is joined by an exceptional ensemble cast featuring Mark Rylance, Taylor Russell, and Chloe Sevigny.

The film is said to be a flawless mix of horror and romance. It follows Maren and Lee, a couple who meet and fall in love while Maren tries to suppress the dark urges she's always had.

'Strange World' — Don Hall and Qui Nguyen

Strange World, the latest offering from Disney animation, is a very intriguing prospect. The animated film follows the Clades, a family of legendary explorers whose differences have the potential to ruin their most important mission. Strange World boasts an immensely impressive voice cast featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, and Gabriella Union.

The movie promises a crazy adventure filled with weird creatures, non-stop action, and, as the title suggests, a very strange world indeed. If you love animated movies as much as we do, this is certainly one to check out.

'Violent Night' - Tommy Wirkola

Violent Night is everything we didn't know we needed. David Harbour stars as Santa Claus, who must jump into action when a wealthy family is taken hostage. Violent Night promises to be hyper-violent, filled to the brim with Christmas puns, and an absolute laugh riot, given that David Harbour is involved.

There have been many attempts to make the definitive Christmas horror film, but we feel this one might take the crown. It's also the perfect reminder to stay on the nice list because those on the naughty list will not enjoy a merry Christmas.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' — James Cameron

After a thirteen-year wait, audiences will soon return to the awesome world of Pandora. James Cameron is back in the director's chair, utilizing the latest in special effects technology to create a cinematic experience that will more than likely surpass the original film. Avatar: The Way of Water will follow Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who now lives with his new family on Pandora.

Their idyllic existence is soon interrupted by a familiar threat, forcing Jake to work with the army of the Na'vi to protect their beautiful planet. Worthington leads a cast that includes Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, and Michelle Yeoh. With three more sequels planned and work already underway on Avatar 4, we can expect to spend a lot more time in Pandora over the coming years.

