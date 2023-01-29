Remaking movies to appeal to a new audience is not a new concept in Hollywood. It has been done for over 100 years. The goal of remakes is to update old ideas with new technology and present them to a new audience in order to revive interest in the franchise. While some of these retellings or reimaginings have left a lasting impression, others have failed to generate the same level of interest as the original.

RELATED: 8 Remakes That Do More Than Just Repeat The Originals

This is not to say that some viewers do not enjoy seeing new versions or installments of movies or stories they previously enjoyed. Certain films have a special appeal that viewers can't get enough of, regardless of how many parts or remakes exist. They have been recreated over time, with each part presenting refreshing storylines that make viewers fall in love with these movies all over again.

1 ‘Barbie’

Image via Warner Bros.

The highly anticipated live-action Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Isaac Rae, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, and Emma Mackey, is finally set to hit theaters. The plot follows Barbie as she's exiled from Barbieland for not being perfect enough. She embarks on an adventure to the human world, where she discovers the true meaning of perfection.

Barbie is a well-known animated series that viewers have waited to see its live adaptation for many decades. After a series of delays, this romantic comedy is set to be released on 20th July 2023. Based on the classic story of the Mattel icon, Barbie, audiences anticipate a playful, lighthearted, and pink-filled tale, though the final outcome remains uncertain. With Greta Gerwig as the director, this highly anticipated remake of 'Barbie' is sure to surprise and impress viewers.

2 ‘Wonka’

Image via Warner Bros.

This highly anticipated movie based on the famous Willy Wonka will focus on his earliest adventures before he became a renowned chocolate factory owner. Fans of Willy Wonka are also excited to see the story of how he first encountered the Oompa-Loompas unfold on the big screen.

Timothee Chalamet will play a young Willy Wonka, donning the iconic brown top hat and purple coat, in this upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl's children's book. Fans of the beloved character, previously portrayed by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, can expect a treat as Timothee Chalamet will be singing and dancing in the role. While previous adaptations of the story have received mixed reviews, Wonka's enchanting world has always charmed audiences. Many are eager to see how this new version will capture the magic of the character.

3 ‘Titanic’

James Cameron's remastered version of Titanic will be released on February 10, 2023, to mark the 25th anniversary of the film. The movie tells the story of Jack (Leonardo Di Caprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) and their unbreakable love for one another, while set on the ill-fated ship that tragically sunk, resulting in the loss of more than 1,000 lives.

RELATED: Best Horror Movies Remakes of All Time

This award-winning historical romance is still considered one of the most tragic romantic films of all time. Directed by James Cameron, this popular disaster movie was a massive hit, grossing millions of dollars globally, and many are curious to see if the new version will surpass its success. The original film features poignant scenes and themes of class and equality, which resonated with audiences. Aside from being a tragic romance that appealed to a broad audience, it is also a compelling story based on an actual historical event.

4 ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Indiana Jones leads a quiet life, devoid of adventures in a new era, but when evil finds its way back into this world, he dons his Fedora and whip again to save the world. This exciting movie will be the fifth installment of this epic American adventure film and Harrison Ford would be playing the iconic Indiana Jones, often referred to as the American James Bond.

The Daredevil archaeologist, Indiana Jones, continues his adventures in this new installment which will be released on the 3oth of June 2023. Harrison Ford and John Rhys-Davies will reprise their roles in this new film, which is a remake arriving 15 years after the last one. However, Steven Spielberg will not be returning as the director, making this the first installment with a new director, James Mangold.

5 ‘Scream 6’

Image via Paramount Pictures

Set in New York City, this sixth installment of the Scream franchise follows four survivors of Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind to start a new life. But when an old terror reappears in their new world, they must fight for their lives.

The long-awaited sequel of the Scream franchise, set to be released on March 10, 2023, stars Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barrera, Samara Weaving, Courteney Cox, Skeet Ulrich, and others. This horror slasher promises to be gory and thrilling for fans of the franchise. As the film's release approaches, speculation about who will survive the Ghostface killings and the direction of the movie is already circulating.

6 ‘The Expendables’

Directed by Scott Waugh, this upcoming American action film continues the story of an elite group of mercenaries as they square up against a new terrifying villain.

Featuring an impressive cast including Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Jason Statham, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, and more, audiences may find this new installment thrilling. This super-charged action-adventure film will hit the big screen in September 2023, with Sylvester Stallone as the leader of this gang of mercenaries. Known for being loud, explosive, nostalgic and just fun, viewers hope to find more of these in a refreshing storyline.

7 ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Vol:3

This highly awaited cosmic adventure will be directed by James Gunn and follows a team of five heroes, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Sean Gunn) and Groot (Van Diesel) as they set out on yet another adventure to defend the galaxy. This final retelling will bring an end to this trilogy viewers have been following since 2014.

RELATED: 10 Most Anticipated A-List Ensembles Movies Arriving in 2023

James Gunn's team of superheroes will once again reunite to save the galaxy in this upcoming installment, set to be released on May 5, 2023. As the franchise concludes with this final chapter, fans anticipate the return of their beloved characters. Known for its entertaining storyline, thrilling action scenes, and lovable characters, many are pumped to see it again.

8 ‘John Wick 4’

Image via Lionsgate

With a price on his head, the titular character, John Wick, takes his fight to the most powerful players in the underworld. This dangerous quest takes him across New York, Paris and Japan as he attempts to defeat all those after his life.

With Keanu Reeves still playing John Wick, this action film is set to be released on the 24th of March 2023. Since the franchise began in 2014, the John Wick series has become renowned for its intense plotline, incredible stunts and the iconic portrayal of a skilled hitman. The film’s action scenes have been praised as some of the best in cinema.

9 ‘The Exorcist’

The Exorcist 2023 is a sequel to the 1973 American horror film and follows the story of the father (Leslie Odom Jr.) of a demon-possessed child who seeks out the help of Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) This franchise is set to scare a new generation of horror lovers with its chilling horror tale.

The original film was incredibly terrifying, leaving viewers eager for more horror films that could evoke genuine scares as it did. Despite being over forty years old, Exorcist is still considered a game-changer in the horror genre and has gained a dedicated following. The question on many minds is if the upcoming remake, set to be released on October 13, 2023, will live up to its reputation.

10 ‘Dune: Part Two’

Inspired by Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel, the story of the messiah of the nomadic warriors will continue in this follow-up film. Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) joins forces with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to exact vengeance on those who destroyed his family.

The release of this epic science fiction film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is set for November 3, 2023, and is sure to thrill fans of Villeneuve's desert tale. Villeneuve's involvement as the director of this new chapter adds to the anticipation and excitement. However, audiences are still unsure if the new installment will be as intense and well-crafted as the first.

KEEP READING:7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in January 2023