Many theories attempt to explain why people love series, but the truth is they can’t explain enough how enjoyable it is to escape into a fictional world and get lost in its story for a while. Only those who are suckers for TV series can truly understand the satisfaction of following the same characters over time and seeing how they change as the story progresses. For these devoted fans, the ending of a beloved show can be particularly disappointing.

However, with the arrival of new seasons come fresh story ideas, the continuation of old plots, the introduction of new characters, and re-acquaintance with old characters and their world that keep viewers entertained. Surely there are many fans who can’t wait to be transported to the exotic regency era of the tons or join Geralt in his monster-hunting adventures or even take part in the “Pogues” treasure hunt. Fans of these exciting shows and various others can look forward to being drawn into their captivating worlds once again on Netflix.

‘Bridgerton’ (2020-present)

Adapted from Julia Quinn’s novel of the same name, this dazzling historical romance tale follows the Bridgerton family as they navigate life in a competitive London society. Seasons 1 and 2 told the love stories of the first two eldest children of the Bridgertons, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), and Anthony Bridgeton (Jonathan Bailey). Season 3 will, however, focus on Penelope Feathrington (Nicholas Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) love story rather than the second brother Benedict (Luke Thompson).

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the third season of Bridgerton which will feature the long-awaited love story of Penelope, also known as Lady Whistledown, and Colin. Although the show was originally expected to be released in January 2023, it may be released later than expected. However, when it does come out, Lady Whistledown and the members of the ton will certainly sweep many off their feet with their drama, love affairs, and gorgeous costumes, leaving many yearning for more of their lavish world.

‘Shadow and Bone’ (2021-present)

This popular Netflix fantasy series based on Leisha Bardugo’s Gishaverse novels follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Lei), a young orphan who discovers she possesses the extraordinary ability to summon light and heal wounds. As she comes to terms with her powers, she must use them to fight against the darkness threatening her war-torn world.

Shadow and Bone will return for its second season on March 16, 2023, with eight new episodes. This epic fantasy tale is sure to delight fans of gripping, fast-paced stories as they watch the characters battle against monstrous threats in their fictional world. Although it may not be everyone's favorite show on Netflix, many viewers consider it to be one of the best fantasy series available.

‘Ginny and Georgia’ (2021-present)

. This American comedy-drama series follows a single mum and her two kids as they start a new life in an affluent town. When it debuted in 2021, this coming-of-age series captivated millions of viewers, prompting many to demand additional seasons.

The complex mother-daughter relationship between Ginny (Anthonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey) will be explored yet again in the second season of this exciting Netflix series, which will premiere on January 5, 2023. The show boasts well-developed characters, a captivating plot, and plenty of drama, making it a guilty pleasure for many viewers. Although it may not appeal to everyone, its themes centered on family, high school experiences, fitting in, and young love will probably resonate with younger viewers.

‘Vikings: Valhalla (2022-present)

The series follows the epic adventure of Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) as they fight for survival and glory.

Viewers who are hooked on this epic show won't have to wait much longer for a new season, as season 2 is scheduled to premiere on January 12, 2023. Although some may not think it is as good as the original, fans of the original Vikings are sure to find this series worth watching. The battle scenes are just as intense, exciting, and gory as they were in the original.

‘Never Have I’ (2020-Present)

The comedy series follows the story of an Indian-American teenager, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who dreams of having the perfect boyfriend and being popular in high school. However, she faces many challenges in her pursuit of these goals. After surviving a tough year, Devi is determined to make the rest of her high school years memorable, even if others try to stand in her way.

Viewers who enjoy teen dramas with a mix of comedy and romance won't want to miss the fourth and final season of this coming-of-age comedy series, which will probably arrive sometime in 2023. Despite its light-hearted tone, the show also delves into deeper themes as it explores Devi's grief over losing her father and her troubled relationship with her mum.

‘Outer Banks’ (2020-Present)

The adventure series Outer Banks revolves around a group of teenagers living on an island as they search for a treasure that may be connected to the disappearance of their ring leader’s father. Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, this adventure series quickly became popular upon its release in April 2020.

Filled with unexpected twists and turns, treasure hunting, and mysteries to solve, it's no surprise that 'Outer Banks' has become such a popular teen adventure series. The show's themes of the value of friendship, young love, and the unique plot also add to its appeal. While there may be some plot holes, the show is generally enjoyable to watch. Fans of the "Pogues" Crew will be excited to know that the third season is set to arrive in 2023.

‘The Witcher’ (2019-Present)

Based on the book series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapokwski, this supernatural fantasy series follows the story of a powerful witch hunter Geralt of Rivia, and his monster-hunting adventures as he battles with the most dangerous monsters-humans.

The long-anticipated third season of this thrilling fantasy tale is set to arrive in the Summer of 2023 and fans can’t wait to return to its fantastical land filled with chaotic sorcery, skilled monster slayers, fantastical creatures, and captivating characters. The cast of amazing characters, including Geralt (Henry Cavill), has helped make the series a hit, although Henry Cavill may not return as Geralt in the next season.

‘All of Us Are Dead’ (2022-Present)

Trapped in school when a zombie apocalypse breaks out, a group of students must try their best to survive these ghoulish undead creatures. These students must struggle to survive or risk turning into these rabid infected creatures that plague the town of Hyosan.

Voracious fans of this zombie-themed horror series undoubtedly found the first season satisfying to watch. However, the shocking ending of the last season has left viewers eagerly anticipating what will happen next. Since the second season of this series is expected to premiere in mid-2023, many will get to find out if the Zombies will win again this time or not.

‘Emily in Paris’ (2020- Present)

‘Emily in Paris’ follows the story of an ambitious young American woman (Lilly Collins) as she adjusts to her new job in Paris while juggling friendships and her active love life.

Emily’s adventures in Paris are so intoxicating that many can’t wait to have her and her love triangle back on their screens. The shocking ending of the last season, which was just released in December 2022, has already left many wondering when season 4 will be released. However, it may not be available until late 2023 or early 2024.

‘Firefly Lane’ (2021-Present)

Created by Maggie Friedman, This American drama TV series follows the story of two friends Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl) as they weather the storms of a thirty-year-old friendship.

Based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name, this Netflix show has a nostalgically touching storyline that has resonated with many viewers. Due to its easy-to-watch nature, some viewers may find themselves binge-watching it even if they did not initially plan to. The second part of the second season of this popular Netflix show will be released on June 8, 2023, and will mark the end of the series.

