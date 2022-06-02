Over the last few years, audiences have become more impatient with the found-footage subgenre. A common criticism toward them is that they are lazy and clichéd, as they usually do not require a large budget, cast or crew. There have been some spectacular found-footage movies since the subgenre was birthed, but the one that seemingly slipped under everyone’s radar was Dom Rotheroe’s horror-drama Exhibit A, a movie which utilized the potentials of found-footage and showcased unimaginable horror. It is completely void of found-footage clichés as it explores the secretive lives of the King family: father Andy (Bradley Cole), mother Sheila (Angela Forrest), son Joe (Oliver Lee), and daughter Judith (Brittany Ashworth), who captures the movie on her camcorder. At first, they come across as a normal, loving family but what comes to light is the horrific mental and physical abuse they are all suffering at the hands of Andy.

Rotheroe and co-writer Darren Bender ask the question: how far can one man be pushed before tragedy strikes? Financial uncertainty, strained relationships, and tragic secrets are the root cause of Andy’s breakdown, but it is his consistent need to be upbeat and jokey that also wears him down. He is in a constant pantomime, until he finally snaps and spirals rapidly. In the opening act, we aren’t given anything major to suspect he is anything less than a loving — if somewhat bonkers — father and husband. It is the scene in which he is in the garden with both his kids, and repeatedly tries to get them to recreate an unintentional pratfall where the first red flags are raised. His worrying ability to switch from excitable to angry and threatening is alarming, and the reactions of Joe and Judith are telling. This scene is the first instance of Andy’s mood swings, which really terrifies them. When the verbal abuse becomes too much for Joe to handle, he understandably storms off, but all Andy can do is attempt to reassure Judith by continually calling her “angel” and insisting it was just a row. Anyone can see this is clearly not the case.

At the movie’s midpoint, there is a crucial telling moment, which is handled in a lifelike way as the King family attempt to maintain normality in front of a group of friends and neighbors at a barbecue. Andy is initially his usual bouncy self until a work colleague of his, Ray (Charles Davies), shows up invited covered in bandages and bruises. It is heavily implied Andy was the cause of these injuries in a violent act of jealousy for not being promoted as he was. Andy returns to everyone, wildly yelling, “Who will have a dance with Andy?” repeatedly and dancing alone around the garden. The scene’s awkwardness is apparent, but Judith’s mutterings are only audible to the audience as she quietly but desperately begs him to stop. It is clear from the jump cuts that there is a lot that we miss due to no one filming. The guest’s behavior towards Andy is standoffish after he returns from escorting Ray away, but after a cut, he seems to have everyone on his side again. This demonstrates how the major signs of an unstable abuser can so easily go unnoticed or ignored. No one intervenes, and eventually they all abandon the family. This is all unseen, but it clearly was a quick getaway, which leads to Andy to steal the camera and directly speak to the audience for the first time. In this chilling scene, it is unclear who exactly Andy is talking to as he appears to enigmatically threaten his family, and he labels his daughter “Judas Judith” for filming him all this time.

RELATED: 9 Lesser Known Found Footage Horrors That Work, From 'Creep' to 'Devil's Pass'

As his mood swings escalate, it is as if the entire family are being held hostage by Andy. We see the varying reactions to him from the rest of the family. Obviously, the best sense of this comes from Judith who begins in a stage of denial in which she convinces herself he is just stressed from work. What follows is concern and worry for the well-being and mental state of her father, before it morphs into fear for what he may be capable of. No matter how bad the situation gets, it always seems that Judith genuinely loves her father and wants to help him. Joe has a strong hatred for his father from the very start, and Sheila begins as a supportive wife before becoming unbearably irritated by Andy’s actions. She dares to stand up to him on a few occasions, but by the time the final act commences, it is clear that the whole family are terrified of him. What the audience sees is equally as disturbing as what they do not see, and by having some major events occur off-screen, the movie keeps the found-footage frontage believable.

The unique way the movie uses the found-footage style adds to the slowly unfolding horror, and the naturalistic performances of the cast means the movie never goes over-the-top and remains grounded and realistic. Even when the inevitable ending comes, it still feels like a real piece of footage, no matter how disturbing it gets. Rarely does the subgenre flesh out its characters — least of all the one behind the camera. But Judith is actually a well-developed character whom the audience can sympathize with early on, before anything out of the ordinary occurs. From the start, she uses the camcorder to say the things she wishes she could say to others. She is a young girl discovering her sexuality and longs for the attention of her neighbor Claire (Emily Button), and often uses the camcorder to ask the questions she dare not ask her father. We learn a lot about her very quickly, and Ashworth’s believable performance makes her someone we can empathize with.

What the movie nails the most is the realism, and how important it is for an abusive psychopath to maintain the illusion of normality. Cole’s performance is nothing short of remarkable, chillingly convincing as the twisted sicko masking as a fun-loving father. His facial expression of malice is not too dissimilar to his one of distress, and his façade of goofiness only makes him a more dangerous man. The movie manages to get the viewers to form an emotional connection with each member of the King family. There is a rollercoaster of emotions to ride as opinions change and tensions rise amongst them. Most of the time, they are the only four onscreen without any intervention from anyone else, even when it is happening right in front of them like in the barbecue scene. It is a tough watch — and the final scene is incredibly hard to stomach — but Exhibit A does exactly what it intends to do with its harrowing, real depiction of unnoticed abuse.

'Maid' Tackles Poverty, Emotional Abuse, and Why It’s So Hard to Leave

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe