If you've been paying attention to the buzz around festival films throughout this year, you might have heard something about Exhibiting Forgiveness, a new movie that became a standout during events like the Sundance Film Festival and the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The sensitive drama is finally making its way to theaters, and Roadside Attractions has released the first trailer along with the release date: it hits theaters on October 18.

The atmospheric trailer for Exhibiting Forgiveness lets go of revealing major plot points in order to evoke the kind of feeling that you'll experience throughout the movie. Through the trailer you can easily feel that the characters are loaded with regret, unspoken feelings and anger, and it will be a long way before they can reach the state of mind described in the title of the movie.

The cast of Exhibiting Forgiveness also make the movie a must-watch: it features André Holland (American Horror Story), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holliday), John Earl Jelks (New Amsterdam), Matthew Elam (61st street) and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard). Holland plays Tarrell, an admired painter whose artwork draws from a pained childhood. He's forced to confront the wounds he's been keeping at bay when he suddenly is visited by his estranged father La'Ron (Jelks).

Exhibiting Forgiveness Director Transformed a Documentary Into a Feature Film

Exhibiting Forgiveness is directed by Titus Kaphar, who made his feature film directing and writing debut with the title — and managed to become a standout during this year's Sundance Film Festival. During an interview to The Wrap earlier this year, Kaphar revealed that Exhibiting Forgiveness is an autobiography that started out as a documentary, but he felt that the format didn't quite grasp the kind of emotion and feeling he wanted to convey through the story. He stated:

“It’s rooted in my experience, but it had to go beyond that to be the kind of story that I wanted it to be. I started the project by making a documentary and realizing that that was insufficient to tell the story, the way that I wanted to tell the story. Because the documentary told me about why I was where I was right then. It didn’t help me understand how we got there. So, this script allowed us to have a conversation about fathers and sons and mothers and family — and fundamentally, forgiveness.”

Exhibiting Forgiveness premieres in theaters on October 18. You can watch the trailer above.