The Korean-language horror film Exhuma finally debuted domestically this weekend, after a blockbuster run in its home country of South Korea. Exhuma grossed $65,000 from exactly three screens, for a sturdy per-theater average of $21,000. The movie will expand in North America next week, potentially setting itself up to become the next big Asian crossover hit. Exhuma debuted in Korea a month ago, and has since emerged as the country’s biggest hit of the year, with nearly $70 million in box office revenue, according to Variety.

It’s also the fourth-biggest post-pandemic hit for Korea, which generally measures success on the basis of admissions. Exhuma has reported over 9 million footfalls so far, and will likely conclude its run with over 10 million ticket sales, which is typically considered the benchmark for blockbuster success. Exhuma grossed over $5 million in Korea this weekend, topping the box office for the fourth time in a row. Dune: Part Two, currently the biggest film in the world, finished second for the third time in a row.

Starring the iconic Choi Min-sik, best known for hits such as Oldboy and Nameless Gangster, Exhuma focuses on a US-based family haunted by a generational curse. They summon a feng-shui master and a shaman to investigate, and free them of the trauma. Exhuma also stars Kim Go-eun and Yoo Hae-jin. It currently has a perfect 100% audience approval score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, albeit with fewer than 50 ratings. “We are thrilled to see the positive audience reaction to the film’s chilling story and intense performances,” said domestic distributor Well Go USA, according to Deadline.

Can Streaming Be Credited for Opening Up Domestic Audiences to World Cinema?

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun, Exhuma comes on the heels of major foreign-language hits in North America. Three of them — RRR, The Boy and the Heron and Godzilla Minus One — went on to win Academy Awards. Godzilla Minus One ultimately ended up grossing $56 million domestically, putting it ahead of the last Korean-language hit on domestic shores, Parasite. Director Hayao Miyazaki’s comeback film The Boy and the Heron, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, grossed $46 million domestically last year. Other crossover hits include the Indian blockbusters Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal, which grossed over $15 million each domestically, and more than $100 million worldwide. You can watch a trailer for Exhuma here, and stay tuned to Collider to find out if it's able to build on its strong debut.