"Existentialism" is a word that gets thrown around a lot, meaning most have likely heard it before, though it proves quite complex and difficult to explain succinctly. Certain definitions can get quite long-winded, with perhaps the most straight-to-the-point defining existentialism as the philosophical belief that each person is "responsible for creating purpose or meaning in (their) own lives." Higher authorities or beings don't give individuals meaning in their lives, and existential thinkers further reject the idea that one's purpose in life is mapped out before they're created.

With existential ideas becoming more prominent around the middle of the 20th century, it's understandable that art forms would explore such ways of thinking, including television shows. Such existentialist TV shows break complex and oftentimes overwhelming ideas down and make them digestible; it's easier to get a handle on something so dense when the medium is also intended to entertain. Some of the following TV shows are downbeat and troubling, while some are more optimistic. Importantly, all deal with existential ideas in engaging and sometimes even eye-opening ways.

10 'Black Mirror' (2011-)

Creator: Charlie Brooker

Existentialism can be empowering or despairing, given that while the idea of having free will can seem attractive, being overwhelmed with choice or failing to settle on a reason to exist and persevere can be deeply troubling. This is the reason why certain shows dealing with existentialist ideas can be either life-affirming or despair-inducing, or sometimes between these two extremes. When it comes to Black Mirror, though, it’s usually heavy on despair and horror.

This anthology series tends to look at technology – sometimes futuristic, and sometimes present-day – and investigate the consequences such things have on humanity and existence, broadly speaking, or for an individual. The earlier episodes tended to be more nightmarish, and Black Mirror has tried pivoting away from its more well-established ideas/themes to mixed results, but when the show’s at its most impactful, it explores existence and searches for meaning in life in fascinating ways.

9 'Rick and Morty' (2013-)

Creators: Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland

Image via Comedy Central

Nihilism preceded existentialism, and argues that life is meaningless, while existentialism responded to it by presenting the idea that one can find meaning and purpose. It’s important to bring up nihilism when talking about the philosophical ideas explored in Rick and Morty, given that the titular Rick is characterized by his cynicism and nihilistic outlook on life, given he’s generally detached, jaded, and filled with hate because of his experiences across the multiverse.

Morty and some of the other characters do attempt to find meaning in their confusing and frequently changing lives, though, and the show has aimed to reflect this as being a more constructive outlook than Rick’s (admittedly sometimes entertaining) nihilistic views. Perhaps Morty sums it up best when he tells his sister: “Nobody exists on purpose, nobody belongs anywhere, we're all going to die. Come watch TV,” watching TV being a small ray of light, or at the very least, it’s something to do.

8 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998-1999)

Creators: Shinichirō Watanabe, Keiko Nobumoto

Image via Sunrise

Cowboy Bebop might seem straightforward or breezy on the surface, and to be fair, sometimes, it is. As a largely episodic show, its 26 episodes (or sessions) vary drastically when it comes to things like tone and genre. It’s a science fiction show set throughout the solar system during the early 2070s, and many of the episodes feature prominent action, though it also dips its toes into the horror, comedy, tragedy, and Western genres, among others.

This all means that certain episodes are more philosophical than others, but the overarching storyline – and some key character arcs – do touch on existential themes and ideas. Various characters feel isolated and lost in life, and continue to seek whatever meaning and connection they can find. The series being set in the vastness of space only increases the overwhelming amount of choice individuals have in finding purpose, too, given the characters of Cowboy Bebop are by no means restricted to the planet Earth the same way characters in other shows tend to be.

7 'Firefly' (2002)

Creator: Joss Whedon

Image via 20th Television

The unfortunately short-lived Firefly hits some of the same beats Cowboy Bebop did, both in terms of the overall premise and certain things the main characters are shown to grapple with. The aforementioned anime series follows a group of bounty hunters living on a spacecraft, and Firefly is also about the passengers on board a spacecraft, following their adventures across the vastness of space.

Given Firefly ran for less than a season before being canceled, it perhaps never got to explore existentialist ideas quite as thoroughly as it wanted to, but "Objects in Space" – the last episode to be aired – shows what maybe could’ve been. The villain of the episode, a bounty hunter named Jubal Early, is effectively used as a way for writer Joss Whedon to explore the thoughts and ideas of Jean-Paul Sartre, who was a key figure in the formation of existentialism as a philosophy (Whedon has even admitted as much openly).

6 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Creator: Michael Schur

Image via NBC

The Good Place begins as a rather goofy fantastical sitcom set in the afterlife, following a woman who dies young and ends up in the titular "Good Place," which is a colorful, quirky, and sometimes strange version of heaven… at least at first. Things develop in interesting ways throughout the first season before everything changes in season 1’s finale, and the show pivots drastically, becoming something a little more philosophical and complex.

Of course, in hindsight, these ideas are buried beneath the surface in season 1, but purposefully hidden in service of a plot twist that would make the Lost writers blush. Though it becomes denser, The Good Place retains a sense of humor until its fourth and final season, and concludes with a particularly moving finale that deals with what’s to be done after finding purpose and meaning, arguably going one step further, in some ways, to more typical existentialist thinking.

5 'Red Dwarf' (1988-)

Creators: Rob Grant, Doug Naylor

Image via BBC2

There’s something about space and existentialist ideas; the two going together seemingly even better than bacon and eggs, with Red Dwarf joining the likes of Cowboy Bebop and Firefly as a show that exemplifies this. Red Dwarf, though, is a good deal more comedic than those other two shows, being one of the most underrated – and best – sitcoms of the 1980s and beyond, given it’s had 12 seasons and, most recently, a feature-length special in 2020.

Red Dwarf is an absurd and sometimes darkly funny sitcom that looks at the bizarreness of existence and the loneliness that can be experienced while someone searches for meaning. It’s built into various strange locations the characters visit and the premise itself, given much of the series takes place on a spacecraft where only one human – in existence – is still alive, due to being in suspended animation for 3 million years. His companions are a hologram, an android, and a highly evolved/essentially humanoid cat. It’s weird. It’s great.

4 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Creator: Joss Whedon

Image via The WB

Joss Whedon's most popular and quotable series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, might not have a single episode that explores existentialism as thoroughly as Firefly's "Objects in Space," but some comparable themes are present in the show. It's only really philosophically intricate and lofty if one wants it to be, or one wants to analyze it, given Buffy the Vampire Slayer is also just super entertaining, exciting, and emotional as a coming-of-age/fantasy/drama/action/comedy series.

Though season 1 is a little goofier and less emotionally intense than later seasons, the season 1 finale does make Buffy confront death seriously, and marks the first time she stands up to a "prophecy" that was supposed to define her fate. Future episodes and seasons would have characters confronting their destinies and defying them; trying to forge their own path in life, even though doing so was often much easier said than done (Buffy could get very dark when it wanted to).

3 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' (1995-1996)

Creator: Hideaki Anno

Image via Netflix

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a fascinating show to explore from a philosophical perspective, as it’s been such a long-running and frequently re-imagined/rebooted series that certain parts of it feel nihilistic, and other parts feel a little more hopeful. It begins as a show about teenagers being made to pilot mechanized suits to combat strange enemies known only as Angels, but ramps up in intensity and heaviness as it progresses.

The original series, which ended in 1996, ends with some episodes that are densely packed with philosophical ideas, 1997’s movie, The End of Evangelion, ratchets up the despair, and then the Rebuild of Evangelion series offers a little more hope, and has plenty of characters find a level of purpose and contentment. It’s all very strange and hard to summarize in just a handful of sentences, but few TV shows can claim to be packed with as many existential themes as Neon Genesis Evangelion.

2 'Angel' (1999-2004)

Creators: Joss Whedon, David Greenwalt

Image via The WB

A series that sits between Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly, at least as far as debut seasons go, the rather underrated Angel is arguably the Joss Whedon-created series that deals with existentialism the most heavily and frequently throughout. Its titular character, who was first introduced in Buffy, travels to Los Angeles and sets up a detective agency to both help people with their supernatural problems and find himself/his reason for existing.

Given Angel’s a vampire who can potentially live forever, he finds himself even more desperate to find a purpose than the human characters on the show do (though they can also grapple with similar feelings, too). Beyond numerous episodes of Angel - and especially the series finale - dealing with standing up to an uncaring universe and forging one’s own path, there’s also the iconic line: “If nothing we do matters, then all that matters is what we do”; it’s hard to summarize an existentialist outlook on life much more effectively than that.

1 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Creator: David Chase

Image via HBO

The struggle to find meaning during the madness of the 21st century is an inherent one to The Sopranos, continually explored throughout the show’s six seasons (well, technically not its first, considering that season aired in 1999). The show’s protagonist, Tony Soprano, seems to have it all as far as the American dream is concerned, but his personality traits and persistent need to get more out of life lead him to dark places emotionally, and then to therapy, with such scenes able to tackle ideas around existence and meaning explicitly.

The Sopranos is a show where life is cheap, where things can be emotionally devastating, and where there’s even a level of horror that comes about from existential despair and crushing truths about life. With a very flawed group of main characters who largely end up dead or worse off in some way by the series’ end, it’s an oftentimes downbeat show that more or less demonstrates what not to do and think, if one wants to have a healthy outlook on life and eventually succeed in finding a reason to keep existing.

