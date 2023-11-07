The Big Picture Robbie Amell surprises everyone with his ice-skating skills in the upcoming rom-com EXmas, impressing his co-stars during a hockey scene.

Robbie Amell has played a variety of roles throughout his career, from a superhero in the Arrowverse to an uploaded software programmer in Upload. With his most recent role in the upcoming Christmas-themed romantic comedy EXmas, however, he'll get the chance to show off his ice-skating skills with a surprisingly technical hockey scene. Collider can exclusively share a behind-the-scenes video that sees Amell taking to the ice alongside multiple stunt performers and one amazingly talented camera person to capture a game he plays with his family in the film.

Amell's hockey skills were completely unknown to his fellow cast members. "You know, Robbie lies a lot, so when he kept saying he was a hockey player, I didn't really believe him," his co-star Michael Hitchcock says to open the clip. Yet, he proved everyone wrong, except Veronika Slowikowska, when he skated up and down the rink with ease alongside stunt performers playing members of his family for their annual Christmas competition. The film's director Jonah Feingold points out, however, that Amell isn't the only one tearing up the ice. Camera operator Katie Grabauskas, who had spent years of her life playing hockey and skating, was able to skate forwards, backward, and in circles all while lugging around her massive camera to create a dynamic scene for the film. Her moves earned her plenty of respect from the cast who were in awe of her ability to capture stunning shots without crashing into anyone or slipping.

For as much excellent work and craftsmanship went into depicting the hockey game, the meat of EXmas is all around the messy relationship between Amell's Graham and Leighton Meester's Ali. Graham is at a low point - his work is killing him and Ali, his fiancée, just broke up with him. He tries to surprise his family by making the trip home for the holidays but is left stunned when he sees Ali is already there as the guest of honor. The two feud over which one will get to stay through Christmas Day and, in the process, sparks will fly as they realize why they loved each other in the first place.

'EXmas' Hosts a Bombastic Family for Christmas

Graham's family is described as a "larger-than-life" unit that should be plenty relatable for anyone who knows what it's like to celebrate the holidays at home. Leading the clan Hitchcock as Graham's father Dennis. Hailing from Feingold and writer Dan Steele, EXmas is BuzzFeed Studios' second original rom-com following the Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin-led Puppy Love this summer which Hitchcock also happened to star in. Comedian and recurring My Big Fat Greek Wedding presence Kathryn Greenwood, meanwhile, portrays Graham's mother Jeannie. His sister Mindy is played by Slowikowska, who previously recurred in the first two seasons of What We Do in the Shadows as an eventual fledgling vampire hunter, and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies alum Steven Huy plays Graham's brother Elliot.

EXmas premieres exclusively on Freevee on November 17 in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria. Check out the behind-the-scenes clip above and see our full guide here for everything new that's coming to the ad-supported streaming service this month.

