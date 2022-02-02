Whenever you sit down to watch a new horror film about possession and exorcism, you can be sure of one thing: you’ll see some disturbing footage that will haunt you for at least a few nights. That’s certainly the case with The Exorcism of God, an upcoming movie that is set to premiere in early March. The trailer, which Collider is excited to premiere exclusively, provides a closer look into the plot and what we can expect to see in terms of terrifying footage, with a story following a priest living with a dark secret until he is forced to come to terms with it.

The trailer unveils details from the life of Peter Williams (Will Beinbrink), a priest who is considered a saint by the inhabitants of a town in Mexico, due to the help he provides to the local community and his kind demeanor towards convicted felons. However, none of them know the real reason he’s in Mexico: the priest conducted a botched exorcism and now, eighteen years after moving, the time has come for him to face his own demon, as several possessions start to take place around town.

The footage from The Exorcism of God shows some extremely possessed people who by no means seem to view Peter as the good Samaritan others do. Peter enlists the help of Father Michael Lewis (Joseph Marcell), and both of them will have to deal with strange occurrences, such as bodyless figures emerging from under the bedsheets, mysterious artifacts dripping blood, and the occasional spirit dragging a massive cross through a bathroom — in other words, just another Tuesday.

The images released by Saban Films also confirm that life won’t be easy for Peter, as he deals with several possessed people at once, gets chained to a chair, and has a pretty bad time at the prison in which the demons pay a visit. The images also tease a homage to the ultimate possession movie, The Exorcist, with a priest standing before a house, illuminated by the light coming from a window, just like in the 1973 movie poster.

The Exorcism of God is directed by Alejandro Hidalgo. The filmmaker is sitting back on the director’s chair almost a decade after the premiere of his debut feature film, The House at the End of Time, which was a hit in several film festivals across the world, and co-wrote the film with Santiago Fernández Calvete. Aside from Beinbrink and Marcell, the cast also features María Gabriela de Faría, Hector Kotsifakis, and Irán Castillo.

The Exorcism of God premieres in theaters and on demand on March 11. Check out the trailer and the rest of the images below:

