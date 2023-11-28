The Big Picture The Exorcist: Believer is hitting physical media on December 19th, with bonus content and featurettes included.

Critics and audiences may have had mixed reactions, but the sequel offers a fresh perspective on demonic possession and explores the haunting impact of our choices.

The success of Believer has paved the way for a new trilogy in the Exorcist franchise, with the next installment, Deceiver, set to release in 2025.

2023 is winding down and so have the major releases in the horror genre. It was another amazing year for the genre, particularly for iconic franchises like Scream, Evil Dead, and Insidious. However, one all-time classic franchise, The Exorcist, also made its chilling return this past October in The Exorcist: Believer from director David Gordon Green (Halloween). While it wasn’t the showstopper that other sequels this year were, it offered an interesting take on the demonic possession sub-genre. Now, The Exorcist: Believer is coming home to haunt horror fans this Christmas with its physical media release.

Believer is hitting 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, December 19. It'll be loaded with bonus content under your Christmas Tree with a handful of chilling featurettes including “Making a Believer”, “Ellen And Linda: Reunited”, “Stages of Possession”, “The Opening”, “Editing an Exorcism” and “Matter of Faith”. There will also be a feature commentary with Green, Executive Producer Ryan Turek, co-writer Peter Sattler, and Special Makeup FX designer Christopher Nelson. This release will also come after Believer’s Peacock streaming debut on Friday, December 1.

Believer divided critics and moviegoers alike, with the sequel receiving a rotten 22% critic score and a 59% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, this is a sequel that has more to offer than most horror fans would like you to believe. Through its main nightmare scenario of two families at odds with each other coming together due to their connected demonic possession, Believer is a disturbing tale about how our choices haunt us till we die. The movie also explores how those same choices can be manipulated/twisted to fit other people or things' narrative.

'The Exorcist: Believer's Legacy Is Its Fresh Approach to a Familiar Genre

This legacy sequel has its own fresh perspective on the frightening subject and, when you pair the themes with Green’s direction and an excellent cast lead by Leslie Odom Jr., Believer wasn’t afraid to pull on the heart strings. The ending, especially, sucks all the air out of the room in the best way possible, putting a massively disturbing exclamation point on Believer’s bleak soul.

The Exorcist: Believer was only the start of the franchise’s possessive return. It has kicked off a new legacy trilogy that will continue with The Exorcist: Deceiver on April 18, 2025, which was a sure bet when Believer made $134 million on a reported $30 million budget. Until then, Believer is available to buy and rent on all major VOD platforms like Prime Video and Vudu. It’s a film that deserves a second look if you dare and, alongside the normal physical media release, it looks like Believer will be getting some excellent looking steelbooks as well.

Exorcist: Believer arrives on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on December 19. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

The Exorcist: Believer When two girls disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, the father of one girl seeks out Chris MacNeil, who's been forever altered by what happened to her daughter fifty years ago. Release Date October 6, 2023 Director David Gordon Green Cast Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Raphael Sbarge Rating R Runtime 121 minutes Main Genre Horror

