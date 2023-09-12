The Big Picture As the release of The Exorcist: Believer approaches, the new image reveals a return to the franchise's grotesque and terrifying nature.

The stunt coordinator claims that the upcoming film could potentially surpass the impact of the original, ensuring the safety of the young actors involved.

The Exorcist: Believer marks the start of a new trilogy, directed by David Gordon Green, with plans for further expansion of the franchise in the coming years.

With the release of The Exorcist: Believer just around the corner, the classic horror franchise is finally back to scare a new generation of audiences. As fans anticipate the haunting arrival of the upcoming installment, an exclusive via Total Film has revealed a brand-new sneak peek from the movie, showcasing a return to form for the franchise.

The new image features Olivia Marcum, who stars in the film as Katherine, one of two possessed girls in the film. Needless to say, demonic possession is a terrifying concept, and the film doesn’t hold back by showing just how brutal it can be. One of the signature trademarks of The Exorcist franchise is the grotesque nature of the possessed victims, and the upcoming film is no exception, with the image effectively echoing the appearance of Regan from the original film. Whether the movie can stand on its own as a compelling horror film remains to be seen, but at the very least, audiences are in for a startling spectacle this October.

In addition to the brand-new image, Ashley Rae Trisler, the movie’s stunt coordinator, teased that The Exorcist: Believer will rival the original film, which shocked the world and became a cultural phenomenon when it premiered in 1973. "[There are] some impactful and astounding scenes that could potentially trump what people remember from 50 years ago," Trisler said. The world has significantly changed since the production of the first movie, which Trisler said added to the importance of ensuring the safety of the young actors. "Everybody kept all their limbs, and we were safe throughout the shooting," she said. "Obviously there’s bumps and bruises and that kind of thing. But nothing of major concern."

Image via Total Film

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Will Be the First in a New Trilogy of Films

Serving as a direct sequel to the original film, The Exorcist: Believer will attempt to bring the franchise back to its original roots, showcased by the return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. The film is directed by David Gordon Green, who is best known for helming Blumhouse’s Halloween trilogy. Following the same model as the aforementioned films, Green plans on expanding the Exorcist franchise with additional follow-ups, beginning in 2025 with the release of The Exorcist: Deceiver and a third untitled movie set to be released on an undetermined date. With so many installments on the way, fans of the franchise have much to look forward to as The Exorcist continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

The Exorcist: Believer haunts the big screen on October 6. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming horror film below.