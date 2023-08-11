The Big Picture The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green, promises to be the most exciting horror film this Halloween season. It features Ellen Burstyn's return to the franchise after 50 years, adding a powerful touch to the demon Pazuzu.

The sequel introduces two best friends who get possessed by an unknown demon, raising the stakes from the original film. Leslie Odom Jr. portrays Lidya Jewett's father, who seeks help from Burstyn's character when all seems hopeless.

Green, known for resurrecting popular horror franchises, has created a new trilogy with The Exorcist: Believer. Burstyn's character, Chris MacNeil, serves as the guiding light after her daughter's haunting experience years ago.

In a sea of exciting horror films to look forward to this Halloween season, none are as promising as The Exorcist: Believer. The legacy sequel directed by Halloween’s David Gordon Green is haunting theaters this October. Now, to add more power for the demon Pazuzu, Total Film Magazine has debuted a new image for The Exorcist: Believer that’ll bring back haunting memories to classic horror fans.

The image sees one of Believer’s young victims (Olivia Marcum) demonically possessed in a church. A scene we see play out in the film’s latest trailer. Jennifer Nettles and Norbert Leo Butz, presumably playing the girl's parents, are trying to hold her back. Upping the ante from the first film, this sequel will see two best friends (Marcum and Lidya Jewett) get possessed by an unknown demon. Jewett’s father, played by Leslie Odom Jr., then seeks out the help of Ellen Burstyn’s Chris MacNeil when all hope feels lost.

A Return 50 years in the Making

Green would tease Burstyn’s return to the franchise saying to Total Film, "It’s incredible. I read her biography, and then it became like a mission: could I invite one of the Hollywood icons to step into this role that she hasn’t been in, in 50 years? That’s a true undertaking.” The director would add, "The inspiration that her book gave to me in terms of her perspective after the movie, and how the success of the movie…I say 'success,' but also a lot of obstacles and hardships were faced because of the notoriety of the film. So I got to know her, and we swapped literature and ideas, and we evolved this character to be meaningful for Ellen, beyond just a Chris MacNeil revisit."

When Does Exorcist: Believer Release?

Like Total Film pointed out, Green is no stranger to resurrecting popular horror franchises and characters. Just last year the director finished off his Halloween legacy trilogy with Halloween Ends. Films that saw Jamie Lee Curtis return to the role of Laurie Strode after almost 20 years away from the slasher franchise. That’s why it’s going to be exciting to see what Green has in store for Burstyn. Especially given she hasn’t played the character in 50 years. Chris MacNeil looks to be the guiding light of Believer after her daughter Regan suffered from a similar ghostly ailment all those years ago. The Exorcist: Believer is the first part of a new trilogy and releases in theaters on October 13, 2023.