The Big Picture Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour, has generated massive anticipation among her fans, who crashed the AMC app while trying to buy tickets.

In response to the overwhelming response, Blumhouse has moved up the premiere date of The Exorcist: Believer to make way for Swift's film, showing the strategic advantage of this decision.

Believer, a continuation of the iconic 1973 film, follows a father's search for answers when his daughter and her friend go missing and later appear to be possessed, adding depth to the Exorcist franchise.

Music icon Taylor Swift is an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. As the news broke that her concert film of the history-making The Eras Tour is coming to theaters, the legion of her fans better known as Swifties crashed the AMC app trying to buy the tickets. The concert film was set to the same day as Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer, which has now moved up its premiere date to make way for the icon and her fans.

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Will Debut A Week Earlier

The latest installment in The Exorcist franchise, which is the first part of the planned trilogy was set for October 13, however, with the new development, Blumhouse chief Jason Blum took to Twitter to announce a new date. Chiming in with fans he wrote, “Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23.” Adding, “#TaylorWins.”

The movie now comes a week earlier on October 6 making fans throughout the country appreciate the move. With a legion of fans behind her, The Eras Tour film will be an unmissable experience for the fans to either relive the concert moment or experience it for the first time. The crashing of the AMC app is a testament to fans’ excitement so, it bodes well strategically for The Exorcist: Believer to move the date.

Image via Taylor Swift

Helmed by David Gordon Green, Believer is a continuation of the original 1973 film which will bring back Ellen Burstyn’s character Chris MacNeil. The movie follows Leslie Odom Jr. as a father, whose daughter along with a friend goes missing. While an extensive search finds them, something seems off — the girls don’t remember anything. Soon the parents realize that their daughters might be possessed, and they reach Chris in search of answers, who is the only living person to have seen such evil. The movie also cast Jennifer Nettles as the mother of another possessed child who teams up with Odom Jr's character. While Lidya Jewett and newcomer Olivia Marcum will play two young girls who are possessed by a demonic spirit.

The Exorcist: Believer now arrives in theaters on October 6, while The Eras Tour concert film will arrive on October 13.