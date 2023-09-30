The Big Picture The Exorcist II: The Heretic was widely regarded as a disaster and is often ranked among the worst movies ever made by critics and audiences.

William Friedkin, the director of the original Exorcist, hated the sequel and publicly expressed his disdain for it, calling it "the worst 40 minutes of film I have ever seen."

While Exorcist II may have been a misstep, subsequent films in the franchise, such as Exorcist III, proved that other directors were capable of creating successful and interesting entries in the series.

It goes without saying that William Friedkin’s 1973 masterpiece The Exorcist is one of the greatest films of all-time. It doesn’t even need to be exclusively judged under the parameters of the horror genre. Unlike other American horror films at the time, the film brought a level of realism and emotional authenticity to a possession story that made it feel more realistic. While horror films are often snubbed by the Academy Awards, The Exorcist earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Ellen Burnstyn), Best Supporting Actress (Linda Blair), and Best Supporting Actor (Jason Miller), with author William Peter Blatty winning the Best Adapted Screenplay adapting his 1971 novel of the same name. To say that the film’s 1977 sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic, failed to match that level of acclaim would be an understatement. The film became one of the biggest disasters in the history of the horror genre, and no one was more upset about it than Friedkin.

Why William Friedkin Hated ‘Exorcist II: The Heretic”

Exorcist II: The Heretic picks up a few years after Regan MacNeill (Blair) survived her first possession and has rid herself of Pazuzu’s influence entirely. While she now lives in a psychiatric facility under the control of Dr. Gene Tuskin (Louis Fletcher), Regan has managed to live a relatively normal life. Events get more complicated when the Catholic Church sends Father Philip Lamont (Richard Burton) to investigate the death of Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydoux), a priest killed in the original film. Lamont’s interview with Regan leads to a ridiculous series of events that take the story to Africa, introduces flying locusts, and ends with the reenactment of a bullroarer ritual ceremony involving James Earl Jones. The film drew extremely negative reviews. Gene Siskel, who had positively reviewed the first film, called it “the worst major motion picture I've seen in almost eight years on the job.” However, no voice was more damning than Friedkin’s.

Friedkin has never been one to keep quiet about his opinions. Originally, he said he refused to see Exorcist II on the principle that the story was complete and proclaimed that any sequel to his film was unnecessary. Later, he admitted that he watched a portion of the film but called it “the worst 40 minutes of film I have ever seen, really, and that’s saying a lot.” At a 2013 film festival, Friedkin claimed that a screening of the film went so disastrously awry that the audience created a riot and forced the film’s producers to flee the theater. The negative reaction was almost universal; the nonfiction book The 50 Worst Movies Ever Made ranked Exorcist II: The Heretic as the second worst ever, beaten only by Ed Wood’s science fiction disasterpiece Plan 9 From Outer Space.

In all fairness, The Exorcist II is unquestionably a very different film from the first installment in the series. If The Exorcist was intended as an isolated family drama, the sequel felt more like an action-adventure epic with its bizarre fight scenes and absurd surrealist imagery. Even if the film itself was conceived in bad faith (no pun intended), its director, John Boorman, was no hack. Boorman had already directed the action classic Point Blank (which inspired Steven Soderbergh’s The Limey) and the Best Picture-nominated thriller Deliverance. He would go on to helm such classics as Hope & Glory, The General, Excalibur, and Queen & Country. Boorman certainly brought a level of artistic skill to the film, even if it was in service of a completely ridiculous story. While The Exorcist II is no classic, it doesn’t deserve to be lumped in alongside truly terrible horror sequels such as Halloween: Resurrection, Jason X, Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, or Jaws: The Revenge.

‘Exorcist II’ Was Doomed From the Start

While international horror cinema had already achieved extraordinary things by the 1970s, the American horror marketplace was dominated by Roger Corman and the rise of cheaply made spookfests. Compared to the rest of the horror films released during the time, The Exorcist was a game changer, and Friedkin was a significant reason why. Prior to helming the adaptation of Blatty’s acclaimed novel, Friedkin had worked on dramas and neo-noirs such as The Birthday Party and The Boys in the Band. As a result, he brought a level of emotional nuance to The Exorcist that had otherwise been absent from the genre. His approach is why the film became such a sensation.

This put the producers behind a potential sequel in trouble. According to Bob McCabe’s nonfiction novel Exorcist: Out of the Shadows, neither Friedkin or Blatty had any interest in returning for a second film. As a result, Exorcist II was conceived by co-producer Richard Lederer as a low-budget follow-up, and not with an elevated approach. He said that what the creative team “essentially wanted to do with the sequel was to redo the first movie.” In the same book, Blair admitted that agreeing to appear in the sequel was one of the worst decisions of her career.

The series actually managed to get back on track in 1990 when Blatty himself stepped in to direct the third film in the series, Exorcist III. One of the issues with The Heretic was that it wasn’t based on any of Blatty’s novels, but Exorcist III served as an adaptation of his novel Legion. Exorcist III featured a tone closer to the original film, and featured one of the greatest horror movie villain performances of all-time from Brad Dourif. Exorcist III proved that as great as Friedkin’s film was, he wasn’t the only director capable of making a great film in the saga. To the franchise’s credit, all of its filmmakers have been interesting auteurs. Exorcist The Beginning brought on schlock-master Renny Harlin, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist came from the legendary Taxi Driver and Raging Bull screenwriter Paul Schrader, and the upcoming Exorcist: Believer comes from the veteran George Washington and Stronger director David Gordon Green. Creative ambition is not something that The Exorcist franchise lacks.