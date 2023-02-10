Another name has joined an iconic franchise, as it has been revealed that Raphael Sbarge has joined the cast of Universal Pictures' upcoming horror film The Exorcist, which is due to hit theaters in October 2023. According to Deadline, Sbarge has joined the cast as the pastor in the film, which is slated to be the first in a new trilogy. While details on the film remain closely guarded, the film will be a continuation of the story first seen in the original 1973 adaptation of the same name.

The Exorcist will star Leslie Odom Jr. as the father of a possessed child, who will work to track down Chris MacNeil, whose daughter Regan was possessed by a demon named Pazuzu in the first film. Chris will be played by Ellen Burstyn, reprising her role from the 1973 film after not appearing in the franchise's two subsequent sequels. In addition, The Exorcist will also star Ann Dowd, Olivia Marcum, and Lidya Jewett, the latter taking on the role of Odom's possessed daughter. Filming on the project reportedly began in October 2022.

The Exorcist will be directed by David Gordon Green, known for helming the rebooted Halloween trilogy. Green also penned the screenplay with Peter Sattler, who teamed up for the story alongside Scott Teems and Green's longtime collaborator Danny McBride. The project will be a collaboration between mainstay horror banner Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek Entertainment. Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse, along with David Robinson and James Robinson for Morgan Creek. Green will also serve as an executive producer along with McBride and Couper Samuelson. Universal seems to have taken an immediate liking to The Exorcist, as it previously purchased the rights to the trilogy in a massive deal worth $400 million.

The project will have a lofty goal trying to live up to the expectations set by the original film. Based on a novel of the same name, 1973's The Exorcist is considered a horror classic, and is often listed as one of the scariest films of all time. The film has seen box office totals of $441 million since its release and was nominated for ten Academy Awards, becoming the first horror film to ever be nominated for Best Picture.

While details on Sbrage's pastor character remain under wraps, the 58-year-old is coming off a recurring role on Starz's Gaslit alongside Sean Penn. He has also been seen on various Law and Order franchises, as well as recurring roles in Star Trek: Voyager and 24, while also being a series regular on Murder in the First and Once Upon a Time. He additionally has numerous film credits to his name, including Independence Day, Risky Business, Pearl Harbor, and The Duel.

Universal is set to release The Exorcist theatrically on Oct. 13, 2023. Collider's interview with Green about the film can be seen below: