What better time is there to begin rolling the cameras on the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic Exorcist franchise, than the hallowed spooky season? It is indeed the time that the celebrated director, David Gordon Green has chosen to start production on the first film of the planned trilogy that will resurrect the franchise that has laid quiet for nearly two decades since the release of the 2005 prequel, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.

While speaking to the media at the premiere of his latest horror movie Halloween Ends, Green was kind enough to let eager fans in on details regarding his next big project. “We start in a couple of weeks, and we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and dive into the next great franchise,” the director told Variety when asked for updates on the Exorcist reboot. “We’ve got an amazing cast coming together and scripts we’re all excited about,” Green revealed.

Originally known for his work in the drama and comedy genre, Green won the hearts of horror fans when he jumped aboard the reboot of the Halloween franchise and ultimately delivered a gripping hair-raising experience that satisfied the bloodthirsty eyes of slasher-film faithfuls. Green now has his eyes set on adding a modern touch to yet another major horror franchise with The Exorcist which much like Halloween will be a retcon and will attempt to make connections to previous movies. The yet-untitled Exorcist movie will serve as a direct sequel to the first movie William Friedkin's The Exorcist (1973) which broke fresh grounds for the genre as it became the first horror movie to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

RELATED: David Gordon Green Reveals the Difference Between Reviving 'The Exorcist' and 'Halloween'

Green would be looking to continue that legacy and given his recent performance, he's proven beyond doubt to be equal to the task. Universal trusts him to execute the trilogy on which they've splashed $400 million and needless to say, we're rooting for him. The return of franchise veteran Ellen Burstyn to the reboot, after initially turning down the chance to reprise her role in previous installments further delights fans, and anticipation levels are at an all-time high.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Burstyn revealed that filming for the reboot had already begun and that she had shot several scenes for her role. While this seemingly contradicts Green's recent comments, it could instead mean that Green in his interview was referring to the main production of the film and only Burstyn's scenes have been filmed in advance.

In addition to Burstyn, the Exorcist reboot will also star Leslie Odom Jr. (The Many Saints of Newark) and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale). Green developed the story for the first film in the reboot, joining forces with Scott Teems, and Danny McBride. Peter Sattler and Green penned the screenplay. Producers include Jason Blum, David Robinson, and James Robinson, while Green, McBride, and Couper Samuelson will serve as executive producers.

The Exorcist reboot is currently slated for a theatrical release on October 13, 2023, putting it just a few months ahead of the 50th anniversary of the original film.