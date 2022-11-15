The Exorcist, regarded to be one of the best horror movies of all time, is coming back in 2023 with a reboot. The original film was released in 1973 and won two Oscars, including Best Writing, and Best Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium. The highly-anticipated reboot will follow the same story line as the original film, and Ellen Burstyn will be reprising her role as Chris MacNeil. The film also features new cast members including Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Nigel Barto, and others.

Critics and horror movie fans are skeptical of the upcoming Exorcist reboot, largely due to mixed reviews on director David Gordon Green’s latest Halloween series, and the shaky track record of previous Exorcist spin-offs. Over the years, The Exorcist has seen numerous sequels and reboots. The first sequel, titled Exorcist II: The Heretic, was released in 1977 but was no match for the original. In 1990, 13 years after the release of the sequel, The Exorcist III debuted. The film was regarded as better than the second, but also failed to reach the heights of the original. Director Green faces a daunting project, as the original film will always hold a special place in the hearts of horror movie buffs. Green also previously stated that he rejected having William Friedkin, The Exorcist’s original director, return for an executive producer role. For many, rejecting Friedkin was a controversial decision that feels like misplaced confidence, as the original film is regarded as an overall cinematic masterpiece and the crown jewel for the horror movie franchise.

While speaking to Deadline at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Odom Jr. was asked about The Exorcist reboot and teased what fans should expect for the upcoming installment, promising a film that is “really scary and fun”:

“It’s very exciting. Yeah, we’re on week four. I’m having a ball with David [Gordon Green] and this cast. I hope and believe that we’re making something, first of all, really scary and fun. But also, meaningful, and y’know, deep.”

Odom Jr. promises The Exorcist reboot will make a worthy return to the franchise, and is excited and optimistic about the project. Originally known for his role as Aaron Burr in the smash-hit musical Hamilton, it appears that Odom Jr. is branching into the horror franchise now. Other films that Odom Jr. has starred in include Harriet, Murder on the Orient Express, One Night in Miami…, and most recently Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, where he stars alongside Daniel Craig.

The currently untitled Exorcist reboot is currently being filmed, and is set to drop in theaters in October 2023.