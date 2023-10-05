The Big Picture The Exorcist is a horror masterpiece that traumatizes audiences with explicit and realistic scenes, causing people to faint and vomit.

The scariest scene in The Exorcist is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment during Father Karras's first meeting with the possessed Regan, which is filled with intent and scope.

The film's smaller, simpler moments, such as a mother and daughter saying goodnight, are just as haunting as the more explicit scenes, creating a lasting atmosphere of horror.

The 180-degree head twist, the projectile vomiting, the bed shaking, the cross — few movies can claim as many permanently traumatizing moments as director William Friedkin’s horror masterpiece The Exorcist. The audiences of Christmas 1973 could never have been prepared for such an explicit, grisly, and unforgiving rampage of the senses mercilessly executed with harrowing realism. They ate it up anyway, standing in line for hours in freezing temperatures and rocketing The Exorcist to $193M at the box office (not adjusted for inflation) even as they fled screaming, fainted, and vomited (hopefully the normal kind, not pea soup). The answer to the question "What's the scariest scene in The Exorcist?" depends upon one's point of view. Many could argue with the neck spin's effectiveness even by the standards of modern filmmaking; there's a reason certain moments make the horror Hall of Fame. With that in mind, the scariest scene in The Exorcist isn't infamous, nor is it visually lurid. Its distressing simplicity distills everything that makes The Exorcist a petrifying experience into one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.

Why Is ‘The Exorcist’ Still So Scary?

The Exorcist is a movie that takes its time. One might assume a film barely crossing the 2-hour mark would cut to the horrific chase. But William Friedkin said, "Nah." The film's first 40 minutes constitute an introspective multi-person character study more than a traditional horror venture — which is precisely why everything that follows remains effective. Establishing empathy is the hallmark of cinema and vital for a movie intent upon slicing and dicing its characters. Early scenes from The Exorcist play out from start to finish without musical accompaniment and often without cutting to different angles. Audiences witness the loving bond between single mom Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) and her preteen daughter Regan (Linda Blair) through several quietly domestic moments, while Father Damien Karras (Jason Miller) tends to his ill mother and questions his faith during the most depressing happy hour ever. These individuals are relatable and normal, their details sketched out with fastidious simplicity within a claustrophobic structure.

Even after Regan displays some pretty dang concerning signs of possession, Friedkin applies the same technique. The real-life medical horror of Regan's tests feels tantamount to watching apathetic doctors torture a young girl. Even that aforementioned head spin is weaponized through details, silence, and pacing. The situation's careening toward destruction, but The Exorcist lingers so the full force of set pieces like The Cross and The Turn (they deserve capitalization) is unavoidable. In short, The Exorcist is cinéma vérité by way of 1970s horror, the sensibilities of Ingmar Bergman applied to a moneymaking juggernaut. Guided by Friedkin's hand and the editing team of Evan A. Lottman, Norman Gay, and Bud Smith, it's easy to forget we're watching a meticulously sculpted piece of supernatural fiction and not someone's home videos gone horribly wrong. One can see The Exorcist's fingerprints all over The Blair Witch Project and other found footage horror. Thirty years after its release, it's a film that demands the invention of new superlatives.

What Is ‘The Exorcist’s Scariest Moment?

The scene that always triggers goosebumps and makes me want to lie facedown on the floor happens during Father Karras’s first meeting with the possessed Regan. Compared to earlier scenes in Regan’s bedroom, it’s a shorter exchange and less overtly dramatic, but bursting with intent and scope. Karras, a priest experiencing a crisis of faith, approaches the situation with full-on skepticism. He and Regan, possessed by the demon Pazuzu (Mercedes McCambridge and Ron Faber), engage in a back-and-forth dialogue dance. Karras' demeanor is just this side of condescending, his tone politely cautious as he tests and observes; he has to find definitive proof of possession before the Vatican will approve an exorcism. (I guess lying strapped to a bed, covered in green soup filth, with suppurating skin sores isn't convincing enough. Bro, c'mon. That's the ultimate "hi, bye, I'm outta here.")

Karras, idly roaming her bedroom, turns away from Regan toward her window. Offscreen, a different voice than Regan!Pazuzu's asks, "Can you help an old altar boy, Father?" Karras halts, startled and confused. Pazuzu then barrels into taunting Karras about his mother's death and Karras regains his composure. A viewer has to be paying attention to realize what Pazuzu's doing — the sneaky demon recited a line of dialogue from earlier in the film. As Karrus waits for the subway train, a nearby beggar asks, "Father, could you help an old altar boy? I’m a Catholic." The man's stare and his piercing eyes seem oddly heightened, but the priest leaves without a word and without giving money to this impoverished man. He dismisses him, failing to tend to the needy as he should.

When this scene occurs, one assumes it’s another innocuous exchange Friedkin included to enhance the mood and show Karras's faltering ideals. Nope. Even the smallest moment in The Exorcist ricochets with hideous significance. Pazuzu changes the wording, but he adapts the stranger's voice and matches his intonations. There's no possible way Regan could have known about this exchange. Pazuzu is trolling Karrus for entertainment, and it's the first nail in the coffin of Karras's disbelief. Cue cold chills up and down the spine.

The worst part? Pazuzu doesn’t have to wax on about the incomprehensible scope of his power. The fact this demon's awareness is as omniscient as the Catholic God with a potential for violence to match says it all. Pazuzu mimics Karrus's mother’s voice throughout the rest of the movie, but its first act of psychological torment and manipulation, the first icepick stab to the chest, conveys the breadth of its unfathomable power. Seconds earlier, Pazuzu demands that Karras undo the straps binding Regan's body. Karras challenges, "If you’re the devil, why not make the straps disappear?" Pazuzu's response is: "That’s much too vulgar a display of power, Karras." It's true; such a thing is overdramatic, and Pazuzu patiently holds its most egregious acts in reserve. Repeating what this impoverished man asked of Karrus isn't a vulgar display of power, it's perfectly insidious — and this is the creature that's actively killing a little girl. Whether Pazuzu is also possessing that man or just knows about the moment doesn't matter. This five-second line is a perfect leitmotif in a character study where the villain psychologically razes its victims to dust.

‘The Exorcist’ Shows Why the Smallest Things Are the Scariest

A 1974 article from The New York Times reporting on audiences' reactions to The Exorcist asked a psychiatrist why the film was causing such pandemonium. He implied, not inaccurately, that viewers felt "catharsis." However, he didn't think The Exorcist would have staying power. "'It might well be shortlived,' he said of the film's impact." What's it like to be that wrong? The Exorcist is mental horror at its most pointed and most impeccably executed. Every moment of spectacle is a lasting memory, but they wouldn't be as nightmarish without the film's pervading atmosphere. These simpler moments, like a mother and a daughter saying goodnight or a demon flexing its potency, are somehow the most haunting.