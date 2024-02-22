The Big Picture Nicole Kidman and Sarayu Blue deliver emotional monologues in the Expats finale, showcasing stories of loss and struggle.

The series Expats took 6 years from announcement to release, facing a myriad of obstacles including pandemic delays.

Expats showcases the challenges faced by 3 women in Hong Kong, grappling with personal and professional struggles.

Nicole Kidman and Sarayu Blue are drumming up plenty of emotion in an exclusive to Collider clip for the finale of their Prime Video series, Expats. During the miniseries’ journey to its sixth and final episode, which arrives on February 23, Kidman’s Margaret and Blue’s Hilary have dealt with heartbreaking events that would tear down even the strongest among us. In their direct-to-camera monologues, each woman talks about loss, depression, and the daily tasks that seem mundane and simple one day and that are flipped into arduous pieces of labor the next. Speaking from a place of struggle and trauma, tears well up in the eyes of both friends, teasing that a gripping final episode is just around the corner.

So far this season, audiences have watched as Margaret’s desire to stay in her home in Hong Kong with her husband, Clarke (Brian Tee) went from being ready to move back to the United States to desperate to pause and find her missing child after he disappeared in a busy gathering place. Meanwhile, Hilary has been facing her own set of challenges as her once healthy and loving relationship with her husband David (Jack Huston) turned sour with the pair headed for divorce. Filling out the story’s trio of women is Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) who, as the babysitter for Margaret’s family, is grappling with inner demons after she views herself as responsible for allowing the young boy to be kidnapped.

‘Expats’s Journey From Page to Screen

It took six years from the time that Expats was announced until it finally landed on Prime Video in January of this year. Based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s 2016 novel, The Expatriates, the engaging story of three women presented with the toughest challenges that life could toss their way was perfect for an on-screen adaptation. After nabbing the critically acclaimed filmmaker Lulu Wang (The Farewell) to helm the series, it seemed like the production would be unstoppable. Little did the team know how many road bumps they would hit along the way.

Firstly, there was the challenge of getting Wang on board for the project as the director had numerous reservations about the responsibility and pressure she felt about getting the story right. Being that the idea for the series was up and running before 2020, there was simply no way that anyone could have seen the COVID-19 pandemic coming in the future, causing a major setback for the title’s filming schedule. Nevertheless, the team persisted and, eventually, production on Expats came to an end and received its long-awaited premiere on Prime Video.

Watch Kidman and Blue absolutely serving in the clip below and get caught up on the first five episodes of Expats on Prime Video before the finale lands on February 23.

Expats A look at the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit group of expatriates living in Hong Kong. Release Date January 26, 2024 Creator Lulu Wang Cast Sarayu Blue , Nicole Kidman , Ji-young Yoo , Brian Tee , Jack Huston Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

