Following the major success of her 2019 film The Farewell, filmmaker Lulu Wang is set to return with a new limited series, Expats, later this year. The drama series is an adaptation of the 2016 novel The Expatriates written by Janice Y. K. Lee. The Hong Kong-set project has been in development since 2018 when Amazon Studios greenlit an adaptation of the series after partnering with the production company Blossom Films. Notably, the company is led by Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge), who would go on to executive produce and star in the series. By the end of 2019, Wang was brought onto the project to write, direct, and serve as an executive producer for the series. Wang also signed a television deal with Amazon in January 2022 under her new production company Local Time. Yet, it hasn't been an easy path for the series since it has been affected by various controversies.

During the start of filming, attention was pointed to Kidman's exemption from having to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine. The actress's perceived special treatment in the situation certainly agitated Hong Kong news publications since the strict quarantine protocol was unfairly being cut short. The series was impacted by COVID outbreaks, which resulted in production shutdowns. Additionally, Hong Kong has been experiencing major political unrest, which could potentially be overlooked or ignored in the series due to the time setting of when the novel was written, a fact that has elicited further criticism. But controversy aside, the sheer depth of talent behind and in front of the camera certainly makes Expats an intriguing project. Before tuning in for the drama series, make sure to check out the following guide below that contains everything we know so far about Expats.

When Will 'Expats' Be Released?

An official premiere date is yet to be released for the series, but Prime Video has revealed that the six-episode limited series will premiere in Early 2024. Ahead of the premiere, the series showcased its stand-alone fifth episode at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8.

Where Can You Watch 'Expats'?

Being an Amazon Studios property, the series will exclusively be streaming on Prime Video. It is still to be announced if all six episodes will be released altogether or weekly. Until then, make sure to keep updated with all the latest news on Expats on this page.

Is There a Trailer for 'Expats'?

Currently, no trailer has been released yet by Amazon Studios. However, some first-look images were provided in the lead-up to the show's festival premiere, which you can see below. Keep an eye on this space as we will be updating it with the Expats trailers and teasers, as and when they're released.

What's the Plot of 'Expats'?

The titular expatriates in Lee's 2016 novel and the series are three women who come from different walks of life. All three move from America to Hong Kong, where they deal with struggles that relate to their pasts and affect their futures. Margaret and Hilary are both married women with diverse domestic lives shrouded in tragedies. Mercy is a younger woman fresh out of college who is seeking a fresh start. The story connects these three women through fate, where they must confront the issues that threaten their relationships and well-being. The episodes will incorporate non-linear narratives that are sure to grip the audience as the story unfolds around Margaret, Hilary, and Mercy. The novel's official synopsis offers some further details on what to expect from the series:

In the glittering city of Hong Kong, expats arrive daily for myriad reasons—to find or lose themselves in a foreign place, and to forget or remake themselves far from home. Amidst this hothouse atmosphere, a tragic incident causes three American women’s lives to collide in ways that will rewrite every assumption of their privileged world: Mercy, a young Korean American and recent Columbia graduate, once again finds herself compromised and adrift, trying to start her life anew; Hilary, a wealthy housewife, is haunted by her struggle to have a child, hoping to save her uncertain marriage; meanwhile, Margaret, once the enviable mother of three, tries to negotiate an existence that has become utterly unrecognizable after a catastrophic event. Faced with unthinkable choices, these three women form a profound connection that defies the norms of the sequestered community—finding in each other a strength borne of need, forgiveness, and ultimately hope.

Who's In the Cast of 'Expats'?

The female-led story employs the talents of actresses Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo as the three main characters. Kidman plays Margaret, a married mother of three kids who has moved with her whole family to Hong Kong. The Oscar-winning Australian actress recently starred in another series, Lioness, and her most notable recent films include The Northman and Being the Ricardos. Kidman has also built an impressive producing career with Blossom Films, which was responsible for series like Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers. Kidman's upcoming projects include the Aquaman sequel and the thriller film Holland, Michigan.

Sarayu Blue plays Hilary, a career-driven housewife who is friends with Margaret and faces issues with infertility. The actress is well-known for her television work on TV series like I Feel Bad, Never Have I Ever, and No Tomorrow. She also starred in the comedy film Blockers and the rom-com To All The Boys: Always and Forever. Ji-young Yoo portrays Mercy, a young woman who just graduated from college and wishes to start a new chapter in her life. The Korean-American actress previously starred in movies like Moxie, The Sky is Everywhere, and Smoking Tigers, a film that premiered at this year's Tribeca Film Festival.

Joining the lead trio in the cast are Jack Huston and Brian Tee, who play supporting characters. Huston is David, Hilary's husband, who has lived in the shadow of his wife's success. The British actor has worked on many films like House of Gucci, American Hustle, and Kill Your Darlings. This marks his second collaboration with Lulu Wang after he led her feature directorial debut Posthumous. Tee is Clarke, Margaret's husband and the father of their children. The American actor is best known for his role as Ethan Choi on Chicago Med. He also appeared in films like Jurassic World and The Wolverine. Child actors Tiana Gowen, Bodhi del Rosario, and Connor James Gillman portray the children of Margaret and Clarke.

Who Are the Creators of 'Expats'?

This is Lulu Wang's first foray into television, serving as the showrunner, director, writer, and executive producer for the series. Author Janice Y.K. Lee is a producer on this adaptation as well, and the team of executive producers includes Nicole Kidman, Alice Bell (Puberty Blues), Melanie Marnich (The OA), Daniele Melia (The Farewell), Per Saari (The Undoing), Stan Wlodkowski (The Old Guard), and Theresa Park (Roar). The cinematography of the show was done by Anne Franquesa-Solano (The Farewell) and the editing was completed by Matthew Friedman (Palm Springs) and Alex O'Flinn (The Rider).

When and Where Did 'Expats' Film?

The development of Expats stretched over a long period due to the challenges we mentioned above, related to COVID shutdowns. Lulu Wang shared an Instagram post at the end of last year that elaborated on the show's production, which took place over 500 days, having begun filming in Hong Kong in August 2021. Paired with Kidman's busy schedule, which reportedly required her to leave production midway in order to film the Aquaman sequel, the series didn't wrap filming until mid-December 2022.