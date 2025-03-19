We all have that one rabbit hole we went down as a kid. For some, it was ancient Egypt, for others, it was World War 2, it may have been the Salem Witch Trials, and for others, it was the Titanic. For every fan of Expedition Files, hosted by Josh Gates, who ever fixated on the Titanic, your time has come. Collider is exclusively unveiling a look at the new season of the Discovery Channel show. In the trailer, Gates explores the disaster of the Titanic, just a few days removed from the 111th anniversary of its sinking. As Gates explains, it's not just the iceberg to blame.

Collider can also share some insight into what Gates will be exploring for the rest of the season. In the episode "Conspiracy Theories," which will include the Titanic mystery, Gates will also tackle the death of famed magician Harry Houdini, as well as lost gold during the Civil War. According to Discovery Channel:

"Later this season, Gates will take a fresh look at other intriguing mysteries, unexplained phenomena, and eerie disappearances. He will uncover what may be the true identity of infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper, reveal a shocking theory that outlaw Billy the Kid faked his own death, investigate the lost fate of James Dean’s cursed car, discover new evidence in the terrifying case of America’s first UFO abduction, and much more."

Your Favorite Childhood Rabbit Holes All in One Place, Thanks To 'Expedition Files'

Gates' immersive experience walking through some of the world's greatest mysteries, takes fans along for the ride. In the trailer, not only does Gates transport himself onto the Titanic, but it's shot in such a way that the audience feels like they're there as well. Other episodes in the season will have audiences jumping across time and space with Gates.

Fans will get to look at the Franklin Expedition, a 19th-century exploration that went terribly wrong (hint: Yellowjackets fans, there's cannibalism). The same episode will feature a look at the murder of Elizabeth Short, aka the Black Dahlia — her murder is still unsolved to this day. The new episodes will look at everything like unsolved true crime, like the Black Dahlia murder and also the case of HH Holmes. Holmes is regarded as one of America's first serial killers. It will also look at lost treasure, like the Civil War gold as well as The Lost City of Z in the Brazilian Rain Forest.

Expedition Files premieres on Discovery Channel on April 16 at 9 PM ET. View the trailer above.