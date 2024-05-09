The Big Picture Get ready for your next off-the-rails obsession with Discovery's docuseries Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes.

Experience the harrowing journey as conman Mickey Grosman leads inexperienced adventurers into danger.

Exclusive footage and interviews reveal the full scope of Grosman's insanity in the Amazon jungle.

For those who have enjoyed watching absolute disasters unfold in documentaries like Hulu’s Fyre Fraud, Netflix’s Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare, and David Farrier’s Mister Organ, Discovery’s docuseries, Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes will be your next off-the-rails obsession. The limited production, which arrives at Max on May 12 with a two-hour premiere, follows a flim-flam man named Mickey Grosman, as he leads a group of greenhorn adventurers into the Amazon jungle in South America. Sold to the eager group of thrillseekers as a fundraiser for cancer, the trip is anything but, with Grosman throwing those following his lead into every danger imaginable. In an exclusive to Collider sneak peek, audiences can get a better grip on the conman’s insane plan that could have cost the newbie explorers their lives.

If you have a healthy fear of heights, this isn’t an expedition you’d want to be on as our exclusive teaser details just one of the many harrowing feats that Grosman led the crew on. Following him with blind faith, the folks along for the journey — who haven’t taken any sort of training — find themselves rappelling down a steep waterfall. One by one, each person steps up to their position and begins to work their way down the cliff face, hoping to land in one piece. “Take it easy” are the only words Grosman gives to one of the brave souls as he has a very rough launching and landing. Laughing maniacally at the fear of those under his tutelage, Grosman isn’t the person anyone would want steering them around the jungles of the rainforest.

The Story Behind ‘Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The waterfall rappel is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the pure insanity awaiting audiences in Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes. Featuring interviews from those who experienced the madness of Grosman firsthand, the miniseries also uses more than 700 hours of archival footage that was filmed along the chaotic trail through the Amazon. Just when you think it couldn’t get any crazier, it does, as Grosman’s name is tied to a kidnapping, a prison escape, and even a missing persons case. In fact, the ex-special forces demolitions expert had so many secrets, many of those on his South American adventure didn't learn the full scope until they were sitting in front of the camera for their interviews. Essentially, if there was a mix of Bear Grylls and Joe Exotic, it would be Grosman.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek for Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes above and tune into Max for the two-hour premiere on May 12.

Stream on Max