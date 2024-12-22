Sylvester Stallone had a legitimately great idea for The Expendables, gathering together actors who built their career on action films in the '80s and '90s to star as a team of highly skilled mercenaries. Like the Rocky and Rambo franchises, Stallone also had a major creative hand behind the scenes - contributing to the screenplay for the first three Expendables films and even directing the first movie.

But despite the high concept idea, The Expendables films vary in terms of quality and reception. Whether it's Stallone having a smaller role in Expen4bles or The Expendables 3 being rated PG-13 while the other installments are a hard R-rating, the franchise has been in flux. But in The Expendables 2, everything lines up to deliver on the promise of Stallone's original idea.

'The Expendables 2' Smartly Leans Into Its '80s & '90s Influences

Image via Lionsgate

The Expendables 2 kicks off when Barney Ross (Stallone) and the rest of the Expendables are conscripted by CIA agent Mr. Church (Bruce Willis) into retrieving an item from an airplane crash; the Expendables run afoul of arms dealer Jean Vilian (Jean-Claude Van Damme), who kills their newest member. Billy "The Kid" (Liam Hemsworth). Ross hunts down Vilian, intending to get vengeance for Billy, but things escalate when he and the other Expendables learn that the item they were meant to retrieve was a computer that contains the location of weapons-grade plutonium that Vilian intends to sell on the black market.

From the jump, The Expendables 2 fully embraces all of the clichés that inspired it. Seeking vengeance for a fallen teammate? The fate of the world is at stake? A European villain with an over-the-top way of killing people? It's all here, and Stallone — alongside screenwriter Richard Wenk and director Simon West — embraces the outlandish. The best example comes when the Expendables encounter Booker (Chuck Norris), one of Ross's old friends, who manages to single-handedly take out both Vilian's team of mercenaries, the Sangs, and a tank. The entire sequence is meant to lean into the internet memes of Norris being an unstoppable fighting machine, and it works, as he has the biggest kill count in The Expendables 2.

'The Expendables 2' Builds on One Key Sequence in the Original Movie

Close

One of the biggest moments in the first Expendables is when Ross and Church meet to discuss overthrowing a dictator; Ross's rival Trench Mauser (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is also in the room. Having three of the biggest '80s action stars share the same sequence was a big deal, and The Expendables 2 builds on that in its final firefight, as Trench and Church join the Expendables in fighting off Vilian's forces. It's a treat to see Schwarzenegger and Willis fight alongside Stallone, and The Expendables 2 even has a few hilarious bits of dialogue that pay homage to The Terminator and Die Hard. Case in point: When Hale Caesar (Terry Crews) has to hand over one of his massive rifles to Trench, he says: "If I don't get this back, your ass is terminated." Stallone previously said that he wanted to bring back Willis and Schwarzenegger for bigger roles after The Expendables, and The Expendables 2 is all the better for their appearances.

'The Expendables 2' Survived a Turbulent Production

Bringing The Expendables 2 to life was no easy feat, especially considering the massive shift in the cast. Jet Li, who plays martial arts expert Yin Yang, could only appear in the opening sequence due to a scheduling conflict. Dolph Lundgren revealed that he had reservations about appearing due to the original script, but he changed his mind when Stallone added additional material to flesh out his character Gunnar Jensen. Other actors like Charlie Sheen, Nicolas Cage, and Jackie Chan were attached to the film at one point, showcasing that Stallone and West wanted to go bigger and better in the vein of '80s sequels.