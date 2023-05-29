Arnold Schwarzenegger is back on the scene with Netflix’s FUBAR, and fans are hyped, rightfully so. The actor followed in the footstep of his fellow veterans like Sylvester Stallone, and Jean-Claude Van Damme and returned to his action roots for his TV debut to delight of fans and critics. So now that he’s back the question on fans mind is where they’ll get to see him next. A natural fit might be the upcoming The Expendables 4 aka Expend4bles, as the actor has been an indispensable part of the franchise. But in a recent interview with Parade, the actor quashed all hopes.

“It's done and I'm not in it," Schwarzenegger revealed about his involvement in Expendables 4. The actor has been part of the action thriller franchise since the original 2010 movie, making cameo alongside Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and more. "I said, 'You know what, we have done this and I'm out of it.' And [Stallone] really understood,” the actor revealed. The actor was still in the governor’s office when he did an uncredited cameo in the original movie, the actor recounts,

“I did [the first Expendables] as a favor to Sly. I shot it on a Saturday for two hours quickly in a church with Bruce Willis. Sly said, 'Oh, can you do Expendables 2?' and I did that for a weekend. Then it was expanded for Expendables 3. And that was it. We're going to do something together one day.”

What’s Happening With The Expendables 4?

The Expendables is one of the franchises that undeniably has the best action-star ensemble. The original movie was co-written, directed by Stallone, and spanned into a franchise. But after Expendables 3 failed to amuse at the box office in 2014, the fourth iteration in the franchise stayed in limbo for a while. But the wheels started turning in 2018 and the feature wrapped principal photography in December 2021. The recently held CinemaCon, rolled out the initial marketing of the movie with official posters.

Along with the returning cast members like Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Randy Couture. The posters teased the new cast, including Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy García, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Iko Uwais. The movie will be directed by Scott Waugh from a script written by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly.

Currently, The Expendables 4 does not have a release date but is expected to hit theaters later this year. Watch out for this space for further details.