What started over a decade ago as a singular mission is finally coming to an end as veteran mercenary Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his crew return in The Expendables 4 (stylized as Expend4bles). The franchise for the past decade has served unapologetic action on the big screen to the lovers of the genre, and it is set to return to give take fans on the final mission. While most details of the upcoming feature are being tightly kept under wraps, actor Jason Statham recently shared some behind-the-scenes images to hype the fans further.

The new image sees Statham "sharing screen time with the martial arts legend Tony Jaa." Another sees Statham indulging in some high-octane action. The two are pictured in black and white as Statham is seen with a gun as his choice of a weapon while Jaa is holding a knife. Certainly, this will be one sequence to watch out for. In another set of images shared by the actor, he is seen on a motorbike indicating a chase scene of some sort.

The upcoming feature will see Barney assembling his team again to go up against Suarto, a criminal who runs a terrorist organization. As he aims to smuggle nuclear warheads that will ignite a conflict between Russia and the US, the team tries to stop him with all their might. The movie retains its R rating like the previous iterations The Expendables and The Expendables 2.

Image via Lionsgate

The Team Behind Expendables 4

The returning cast members include Stallone as Barney, Statham as Lee, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner, and Randy Couture as Toll. The new faces in the cast include Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Easy, Megan Fox as Gina a CIA agent, Andy García as Marsh another CIA agent, along with Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Iko Uwais as big bad Suarto. However, the most notable cameo of the franchise, Arnold Schwarzenegger will not be making an appearance this time around.

The feature is helmed by stunt performer-turned-filmmaker, Scott Waugh. Much like the previous installments in the series, The Expendables 4 is based on an original story by Spenser Cohen, who also serves as the co-scriptwriter on the project along with Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. Currently, The Expendables 4 does not have a release date but is expected to hit theaters later this year. Watch this space for further details and check out the new images below: