The Big Picture The fourth installment of the Expendables franchise, Expend4bles, is expected to have a disappointing opening weekend with an estimated $8 million debut, reflecting the declining popularity of the series.

Although the franchise has always been more successful internationally, negative reviews and lack of interest may further impact the movie's performance despite its visible decline in revenue over the years.

The Nun II is on track to potentially top the weekend chart for the third consecutive weekend, with an estimated weekend total of $7.5 million and a global box office surpassing $200 million.

As the industry awaits a deal in the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the same studios that have held off on paying artists a fair wage are proceeding with the release of movies withouth the stars to promote them. But while The Nun II and The Equalizer 3 were able to deliver solid debuts recently, this week’s fourth Expendables film — stylized as Expend4bles — is looking at a franchise-low, single-digit opening. Released almost a decade after the last installment in the action series, Expend4bles grossed $3 million on Friday, including $750,000 from Thursday previews, and is expected to deliver a three-day debut of around $8 million.

The franchise has always been more popular overseas, and despite a visible decline in revenue over the years, international audiences will hopefully show up for the movie despite negative reviews and a general lack of interest. The movie earned a so-so B- CinemaScore from opening day audiences, and currently sits at a “rotten” 16% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Chase Hutchinson called it the “worst” entry of the franchise — a movie with “plenty of cheese though no charm or craft.”

Fronted by Sylvester Stallone, the franchise began as a tongue-in-cheek vehicle for veteran action stars, and actually proved to be quite successful initially. Released in 2010, The Expendables grossed $103 million domestically and $268 million worldwide; The Expendables 2, which debuted just two years later, grossed $85 million domestically and over $310 million worldwide. The Expendables 3 was released in 2014, a few days after being leaked on piracy websites; it ended its domestic run with less than $40 million, but grossed $209 million worldwide.

The Top Four Movies on This Weekend's Chart Are All Sequels

Image via New Line Cinema

Slipping to the number two spot (for now) after topping the weekend chart twice in a row, The Nun II added $2.4 million on its third Friday, and is looking at a weekend total of around $7.5 million. The movie could actually end up topping the chart for the third weekend in a row if Expend4bles further under-performs on Saturday and Sunday, by which time The Nun II's running domestic haul should be within touching distance of the $70 million mark. Globally, the movie is expected to pass the $200 million mark this weekend, which should put it in the same zone as several other Conjuring Universe films, but still over $150 million short of The Nun’s lifetime haul in 2018.

Taking the third spot after a soft debut last weekend, director-star Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice added $1.7 million on Friday. The third installment in Branagh’s Hercule Poirot murder mystery series is eyeing a sophomore weekend haul of around $5.5 million, which should take its running domestic total to just under $25 million. The film is pacing to become the lowest-grossing entry in the series, which was already on a downward spiral with last year’s Death on the Nile grossly underperforming against a bloated $90 million budget.

The fourth spot went to another sequel. The Equalizer 3 added $1.3 million on its fourth Friday, and is eying a little less than $5 million this weekend. By Sunday, the film’s running domestic total should pass the $80 million mark, meaning that it’s around $20 million shy of ending the action franchise on a record high. But because both the first and second movies grossed near-identical totals in their respective box office runs, anything lower than $101 million will make The Equalizer 3 the lowest-grossing installment of the series. Rounding out the top five is Barbie, which is holding on to a respectable position despite now being available on digital, and having played in theaters for two full months. The blockbuster is looking to add $3.5 million this weekend, thanks to an IMAX boost. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.