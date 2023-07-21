The cleaning crew is here to hose down the ragtag group of mercenaries in a fresh poster for Expend4ables. In an exclusive Collider clip that’s half teaser, half poster, we see a man taking on the dirty cleanup duty of hosing down a caked-on amount of dirt to reveal a vibrant poster below. With Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2002 bop “Can’t Stop” playing in the background, the pressure washer does all the grimy work of uncovering the star-studded image below which features the characters we’ve come to know and love over the franchise’s 13-year-long run. Dressed in all black and confidently standing with weapons drawn, we see Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Randy Couture, and Andy García ready for a mission that will see them taking on Iko Uwais’ villain, Suarto.

Scott Waugh’s action-packed feature will see the rough-and-tough fighters coming together to prevent Suarto (Uwais) from carrying out an arms mission that would spark a war between Russia and the United States and lead to WWIII. The title will bring back Stallone, Lundgren, Couture, and Statham to their roles from the last three films along with Jackson, Jacob Scipio, and Levy Tran as fresh additions to the team. Fox stars as Gina, a CIA agent and the girlfriend to Statham’s Lee Christmas, with García also appearing as a CIA agent. The movie will also feature performances from Sheila Shah and Eddie Hall in undisclosed roles.

Over the years, we’ve watched as the team came to blows and explosive interactions with every enemy under the sun, and the fourth feature promises to be even more over the top than its predecessors. Combining a handful of action stars from yesteryear who bring the high-octane ‘80s energy that made them icons with newer names like Statham and Jackson, we expect nothing short of an action-packed masterpiece in Expend4bles.

A Farewell to the Past

Back in May, Expendables favorite and body-building legend Arnold Schwarzenegger confirmed that he wouldn’t be returning for the franchise’s fourth installment in his role as Trench. Likewise, Expend4bles marks the end of the road for action star Stallone who has previously stated that he’ll be moving onward and upward after the fourth film, leaving the team in the hands of Statham’s Christmas. But, this doesn’t mean that the Rocky legend will be stepping away from Hollywood as his hit series, Tulsa King, is heading into a second season on Prime Video alongside his first foray into reality in The Family Stallone.

