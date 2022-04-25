Almost twelve years ago, The Expendables came to theaters, launching a franchise that brings together legends of the action movie genre like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and more. Now, almost eight years after the release of The Expendables 3, fans are getting their first look at The Expendables 4. The look is coming from CinemaCon in the form of posters that tease the film’s tagline and the faces new and old fans can expect to see when the film hit theaters.

The Expendables franchise is a series from the mind of Stallone himself, that follows a group of mercenaries and pays tribute to the action movies of the 80s and 90s that made many of the stars of the franchise famous. Between the three films, fans have been delighted with the sight of seeing legends like Stallone, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Harrison Ford all sharing the screen. These posters tease that the fourth installment will continue the tradition of the all-star cast.

The posters tease the cast cloaked in shadow and holding the big guns that fans come to expect out of this series. They are accompanied by the tagline “They’ll Die When They’re Dead”, seemingly carrying over the tongue-in-cheek humor from the previous films. The posters also carry the names of the cast, both new and old. They advertise the returning cast of Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Randy Couture. The posters also tease the names of the new cast, including Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy García, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Iko Uwais.

The Expendables franchise is truly expanding its roster with different types of action stars. Jackson is best known for his career as a rapper but has also had an extensive acting career and appeared in action movies like the Escape Plan series alongside Stallone, Fox starred in the first two Michael Bay Transformers movies, and Garcia has had a long and storied career appearing in films like the Oceans Eleven trilogy, The Godfather: Part III, and The Untouchables. The series is also adding the likes of Jaa and Uwais who are both trained martial artists, stuntmen fight choreographers turned actors. Jaa is a big action star in Thailand, and in the US is known for films like Furious 7 and XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Uwais is best known for his work on the hit Indonesian action films The Raid and The Raid 2, and he also recently appeared in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. Scipio and Tran both recently made their names known in the action genre, with Scipio playing the villain in Bad Boys For Life and Tran’s starring role in MacGyver.

The Expendables 4 will be directed by Scott Waugh, a stunt-man turned director who previously directed Act of Valor. The film was written by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly.

The Expendables 4 does not currently have a release date but is expected to hit theaters later this year. Check out the posters below:

