Sylvester Stallone, the creator of the franchise, initially stepped away from the series after creative differences and the underperformance of The Expendables 3, but he surprised everyone by announcing the commencement of production on the fourth film.

Some notable action stars like Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger will not be returning for Expend4bles.

It's time for another bone-crunching round of geri-action as The Expendables return for the next installment of their gloriously violent escapades as they endeavor to protect the good guys of the world in Expend4bles, which opens next month in theaters worldwide. Sylvester Stallone is back for one last time as team leader Barney Ross, along with returning cast mates Jason Statham as Lee Christmas—the team's knife expert, Dolph Lundgren as the optically-challenged Gunner Jensen, and Randy Couture as Toll Road, the demolitions man for the team, and all four feature in these exclusive posters, showcasing the 'Old Blood' of the franchise. The movie's "New Blood" will arrive in the shape of 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, Levy Tran, Jacob Scipio, Iko Uwais, and Tony Jaa, all of whom have been given their own posters too. To see those, be sure to head over to ScreenRant in order to see all of the "New Blood" posters released by Lionsgate for the film.

Stallone conceived the original film, writing and directing it, based on a long-nurtured idea of assembling aging action stars for one final shot at cinematic chaos. The triumph of that endeavor spawned a franchise, a common trend in today's movie industry. However, following the disappointing box office performance of The Expendables 3 in 2014, coupled with Stallone's departure from a potential sequel due to creative differences, any plans for another chapter in the saga were shelved.

It wasn't until August 2021 that Stallone surprised everyone by revealing the commencement of production on the fourth installment when he revealed his intention to take a step back from the franchise and hand the keys to the bullet-laden kingdom over to Statham. While the movie does bring back the Old Blood to the movie in the form of Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Couture, we are missing some venerable elder statesmen of the action world.

Fond Farewells and New Beginnings

Of course, Bruce Willis has sadly had to retire from acting due to his own failing health, and Arnold Schwarzenegger will not be returning to the franchise either, having informed Stallone he didn't wish to be part of the film, which Stallone was happy to accommodate. In an interview with Parade Magazine, Schwarzenegger said:

"It's done and I'm not in it. I said, 'You know what, we have done this and I'm out of it.' And [Stallone] really understood. I did [the first Expendables] as a favor to Sly. I shot it on a Saturday for two hours quickly in a church with Bruce Willis. Sly said, 'Oh, can you do Expendables 2?' and I did that for a weekend. Then it was expanded for Expendables 3. And that was it. We're going to do something together one day."

The film is directed by Scott Waugh from a story and script written by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart, Max Adams, Spenser Cohen, and Dave Callaham. You can check out these exclusive 'Old Blood' Expend4bles posters down below, and be sure to head over to ScreenRant to catch the 'New Blood' in all their glory. The posters are just the beginning today, as a new Red Band trailer drops in an hour.

