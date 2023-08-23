The Big Picture The latest installment of The Expendables franchise, Expend4bles, features a thrilling action-packed storyline and characters portrayed by both veteran and new generation stars.

Sylvester Stallone, who has been a driving force behind the series, claims that this film will be his last appearance as Barney Ross, the team leader. He trusts Jason Statham to take the franchise forward.

The Expendables series was initially created by Stallone with the intention of reuniting aging action stars and bringing their glory days back to the big screen.

The boys are back in town as Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone return for Expend4bles, the latest in the old-age painmaker franchise and the action looks as thrilling as ever in the new red band trailer for the movie, which has dropped alongside the 11-character posters today, a month ahead of its release. Stallone appears in the franchise for the final time—or so the great man says—as Barney Ross, the team leader, after revealing it felt "bittersweet" to be leaving the series but that he was leaving the franchise in good hands with Statham.

The initial movie was both written and directed by Stallone, having originated from an idea that he had been mulling over for a significant period of time. This idea involved bringing together action stars who were no longer in their prime to give them another chance to create action-packed movies for the big screen once more, and return them to their glory days. The surprising success of The Expendables, as with everything these days, led to a flurry of sequels and a franchise.

However, things took a bit of a downturn when The Expendables 3 failed to connect properly with audiences, suffering as a result at the box office in 2014. Following that blow, Stallone, who had been the key driving force behind the series, decided not to participate in a sequel due to creative differences. As a result, the development of any further movies in this series was put on hold.

Who's In and Who's Out?

It wasn't until August 2021 that Stallone made a surprising announcement. He revealed that production for a fourth film in the series was finally in the works, although the film won't be featuring the likes of Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Willis has sadly been forced to retire from acting due to health issues, and Schwarzenegger passed on the project following discussions with Stallone, but confirmed the pair would work together on another project.

The film is directed by Scott Waugh from a story and script written by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart, Max Adams, Spenser Cohen, and Dave Callaham. It is due to be released on September 22. Check out the explosive red band trailer below:

Lionsgate released the following synopsis for the action thriller: