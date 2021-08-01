After being stuck in developmental limbo, it looks like The Expendables 4 might be on its way sooner rather than later. Sylvester Stallone recently shared a new post to his Instagram feed teasing that things were moving forward with a new photo. The actor posted an image of a gold ring featuring a skull face with purple gems for eyes.

Fans of the actor could have guessed what the post suggested, but he made things clear as day with his caption. "Just finished the [sic] designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4 It’s a little heavy, but it’ll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips," Stallone wrote. The actor's character Barney Ross famously wears flashy skull rings in all of the Expendables films, and we've got a look at his new bling for the fourth installment.

The Expendables saw decent success in the box office when it debuted back in 2010, bringing in $274 million worldwide. The flick brought together some of the film world's biggest action stars, including Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jet Li. It spawned two successful sequels, which together amassed well over $528 million worldwide. Despite the success of all three films, the fourth was put on ice, and it's been seven years without a new installment.

Back in 2017, it was reported that Stallone had exited The Expendables 4 due to disagreements with Nu Image/Millennium chief Avi Lerner. Everything seems to be back on track with Stallone's new Instagram post, which piggybacks off Randy Coture's comments about The Expendables 4 back in March. The actor, who has appeared in all three Expendables projects, confirmed things were moving forward when he appeared on The Jenna Ben Show.

"It sounds like we're gonna get to do [Expendables] 4. They've been kicking it around for a couple of years now but I've just recently heard from my agent that they're working on the script for [Expendables] 4 and they're planning to schedule filming for Expendables 4 for this/next fall. So I haven't seen the script yet. They had one a couple of years ago that they were talking about making Expendables 4 out of, and then it [the previous script] got away."

For now, things still seem to be early on in pre-production, and there is no confirmation on the cast just yet, other than Stallone and Couture. We expect Schwarzengger, Statham, Li, Dolph Lundgren, and Antonio Banderas back in action as well. There currently is no release date for The Expendables 4. Check out Stallone's new post below.

